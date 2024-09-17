Tsholo Motong fuses design, art, and African spirituality in "I Am Because We Are" exhibit at Art House SF

Motong demonstrates how different fabrics, patterns, and colors can come together to create stunning identities. Post this

Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu popularized Ubuntu to emphasize the universal bond of sharing that connects all humanity. The Ubuntu philosophy inspired Mandela and Tutu to oppose the racist South African apartheid regime and unite South Africans of all races. Tutu coined the term "Rainbow Nation" to describe the new South Africa embracing diversity and multiculturalism.

Motong creates his elaborate collages from hundreds of traditional South African fabric pieces. Like in a beautiful mosaic, he carefully constructs portraits of the people of Soweto from bright, colorful, and seemingly incompatible patterns. Yet, as if following the message of Mandela and Tutu, Motong demonstrates how different fabrics, patterns, and colors can come together to create stunning identities. Each portrait has a distinctly unique personality and yet is composed of hundreds of equally unique parts.

"I Am Because We Are" opens September 7 at the Art House SF gallery in San Francisco, CA. The exhibition features acrylic, fabric collage, and paper collage paintings and will be on display until October 19.

More information about the exhibition can be found at: www.arthousesf.com

