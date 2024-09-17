Tsholo Motong fuses design, art, and African spirituality in "I Am Because We Are" exhibit at Art House SF

Motong lives in Soweto, South Africa, the only place in the world that gave us two Nobel Peace Prize winners: Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu. In his solo art exhibit, Motong tells us the story of the Rainbow Nation through beautifully crafted portraits of people of Soweto made with traditional South African fabric.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Art House SF gallery presents South African Tsholo Motong's solo exhibition "I Am Because We Are," featuring a Shweshwe fabric and paper collage collection. Tsholo Motong fuses design, art, and African spirituality in his work.
Motong lives in Soweto, South Africa, the only place in the world that gave us two Nobel Peace Prize winners: Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu. While a typical image of South Africa here in the US is that of poverty and crime, Motong wants us to know that the people of South Africa are kind and welcoming as they practice Ubuntu.
Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu popularized Ubuntu to emphasize the universal bond of sharing that connects all humanity. The Ubuntu philosophy inspired Mandela and Tutu to oppose the racist South African apartheid regime and unite South Africans of all races. Tutu coined the term "Rainbow Nation" to describe the new South Africa embracing diversity and multiculturalism.
Motong creates his elaborate collages from hundreds of traditional South African fabric pieces. Like in a beautiful mosaic, he carefully constructs portraits of the people of Soweto from bright, colorful, and seemingly incompatible patterns. Yet, as if following the message of Mandela and Tutu, Motong demonstrates how different fabrics, patterns, and colors can come together to create stunning identities. Each portrait has a distinctly unique personality and yet is composed of hundreds of equally unique parts.
"I Am Because We Are" opens September 7 at the Art House SF gallery in San Francisco, CA. The exhibition features acrylic, fabric collage, and paper collage paintings and will be on display until October 19.
More information about the exhibition can be found at: www.arthousesf.com
