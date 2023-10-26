TT Capital Partners Announces Investment in Cantata Health Solutions

"TTCP's deep healthcare expertise, exceptional network, and strong history of healthcare investing, coupled with their growth mindset, makes them the perfect partner for Cantata," said Cantata CEO Alan Tillinghast. Post this

"TTCP's deep healthcare expertise, exceptional network, and strong history of healthcare investing, coupled with their growth mindset, makes them the perfect partner for Cantata," said Cantata CEO Alan Tillinghast. "We're excited about being able to grow, scale, and bring our modern solutions to more of the market. Clinicians have long deserved better, and we offer a modern EHR that brings clinicians and clients together."

"Arize is a uniquely flexible and user-friendly platform that allows us to create sophisticated clinical and billing workflows while offering both patients and providers the best possible experience," says David Schwam, CEO of WellQor, a national leader in quality online therapy and a Cantata customer. "The Cantata team consistently demonstrates its commitment to help us get the most out of their platform."

Healthcare Growth Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Cantata. Nixon Peabody LLP provided legal advice to Cantata; and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to TTCP. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Cantata Health Solutions

Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of healthcare management solutions, proudly partners with public sector, private non-profit, and for-profit healthcare organizations to enable the delivery of exceptional care. Our Arize EHR and management solution for healthcare is designed to cater to the unique needs of each facility or healthcare system, fostering enhanced client engagement across the continuum of care. By improving operational and clinical efficiency, we ensure predictable financial outcomes through advanced revenue recovery. Learn more at http://www.CantataHealth.com.

About TTCP

TT Capital Partners (TTCP) is a value-add healthcare investor that provides capital, expertise, and insight to healthcare technology and services companies that have the potential to become market leaders. With its exclusive focus on healthcare, extensive industry network, and deep investing and operating experience, TTCP invests in high-growth businesses that are innovating and disrupting how healthcare is delivered, managed, and consumed. Learn more at http://www.TTCapitalPartners.com.

Media Contact

Becky Gauerke, TT Capital Partners, 952.540.4500, [email protected], www.TTCapitalPartners.com

Murray Heidebrecht, Cantata Health Solutions, 503.961.2057, [email protected], www.CantataHealth.com

SOURCE TT Capital Partners