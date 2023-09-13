TTPM Kicks off the Holiday Season with the 2023 Most Wanted List

TTPM, the leading video product reviewer for toys, baby gear & pet gear, unveiled their Most Wanted List of the hottest toys for the 2023 holiday season at their annual TTPM 2023 Holiday Showcase event, held in New York City.
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTPM, the leading video product reviewer for toys, baby gear & pet gear, unveiled their Most Wanted List of the hottest toys for the 2023 holiday season at their annual TTPM 2023 Holiday Showcase event, held in New York City. The list is divided into four categories to select the hottest products in Entertainment, Learning and Active Play, Role Play, and Specialty Trailblazers.
"We put this list together as we do every year, testing and playing with hundreds of toys to determine which ones deserve a spot on our Most Wanted list," said Jim Silver, CEO of TTPM. "This year's list highlights toys based on entertainment properties and those that encourage both learning and active play, and role play and imaginative play. We've also expanded our list, identifying ten toys that are specialty trailblazers that consumers may not be aware of. Our goal is to help parents find the right toy for their child and this year's list is a perfect place to start."
The 2023 TTPM Most Wanted List is on display at the TTPM Holiday Showcase held today, September 13, in New York City. Members of the media and top-tier influencers are invited to gather with exhibitors to kick off the holiday shopping season and experience the magic of the toy industry.
For more information and to view details on the 2023 Holiday Most Wanted List, please visit TTPM.com.
TTPM's Most Wanted List 2023
Entertainment
- Bluey Hammerbarn Shopping Playset - Moose Toys
- Disney Doorables Series 10 - Just Play
- Gabby's Dollhouse Gabby Cat Friend Ship - Spin Master
- LEGO Art Modern Art - LEGO
- LEGO Harry Potter The Battle of Hogwarts - LEGO
- LEGO Super Mario Donkey Kong's Treehouse Expansion Set - LEGO
- Monopoly: Barbie Edition - Hasbro
- Rainbow High Color & Create Dolls - MGA
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Figures and Pizzafire Van - Playmates
- Transformers Rise of the Beasts Beast-Mode Bumblebee - Hasbro
Learning and Active Play
- Barbie Dream Boat - Mattel
- Beast Lab Shark Beast Creator - Moose Toys
- Bitzee - Spin Master
- Cookeez Makery Baked Treatz Oven Playset - Moose Toys
- Hot Wheels City Transforming T-Rex Ultimate Hauler - Mattel
- Jurassic World Fierce Changers Chase 'N Roar T. Rex - Mattel
- Laugh & Learn Mix & Learn DJ Table - Fisher-Price
- Lite-Brite Touch - Basic Fun
- Little Tikes Story Dream Machine - MGA
- NERF Elite 2.0 Double Punch - Hasbro
Role Play and Imaginative Play
- Barbie Pop Reveal Fruit Series - Mattel
- Barbie: The Movie Pink Gingham Dress Doll - Mattel
- Fluffie Stuffiez - MGA
- Furby - Hasbro
- Magic Mixies Pixlings - Moose Toys
- Miniverse Make It Mini Food Cafe and Diner Series 2 - MGA
- My Fuzzy Friends Magic Whispers Kitty - Skyrocket Toys
- Snackles - Zuru
- Squishmallows Damien the Dino and Pikachu - Jazwares
- Style Bae Dolls - Just Play
Specialty Trailblazers
- Glo Pals Sensory Jar - Glo Pals
- Kitten Games - Exploding Kittens
- Lorcana - Ravensburger
- May Contain Butts - Professor Puzzle
- Mini Waffle City Air Show and Cafe Construction Sets - Marioinex
- Slimes - Dope Slimes
- Spy Labs Line - Thames & Kosmos
- The Adventure Crew - Nobory Toys
- Thinking Putty Super Scarab, Falling Water and Liquid Glass - Crazy Aaron's
-106-piece Pastel Ball Run - Connetix
About TTPM
TTPM (Toys, Tots, Pets & more) is the leading and largest video reviewer of Toys, Baby Gear, and Pet Products. Consumers can research products on TTPM's website or YouTube Channels before buying online or purchasing in store. TTPM YouTube Toy Channel is the #1 channel viewed by parents looking to buy toys. TTPM creates video reviews for more than 3,000 products yearly in their own studio.
Media Contact
Julie Stern, TTPM, 888.808.4465, [email protected], https://ttpm.com/
SOURCE TTPM
Share this article