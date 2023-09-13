TTPM Kicks off the Holiday Season with the 2023 Most Wanted List

TTPM, the leading video product reviewer for toys, baby gear & pet gear, unveiled their Most Wanted List of the hottest toys for the 2023 holiday season at their annual TTPM 2023 Holiday Showcase event, held in New York City.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTPM, the leading video product reviewer for toys, baby gear & pet gear, unveiled their Most Wanted List of the hottest toys for the 2023 holiday season at their annual TTPM 2023 Holiday Showcase event, held in New York City. The list is divided into four categories to select the hottest products in Entertainment, Learning and Active Play, Role Play, and Specialty Trailblazers.