TTPM Kicks off the Holiday Season with the 2024 Most Wanted List

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTPM, the leading video product reviewer for toys, baby gear & pet gear,unveiled their Most Wanted List of the hottest toys for the 2024 holiday season at their annual TTPM 2024 Holiday Showcase event, held in New York City. The list focuses on the best toys for every price point, as well as the best artisan toys.

"We put this list together as we do every year, testing and playing with hundreds of toys to determine which ones deserve a spot on our Most Wanted list," said Jim Silver, CEO of TTPM. "This year's list highlights toys for every price point. We've also expanded our list, identifying ten toys that are the best artisan toys that consumers may not be aware of. Our goal is to help parents find the right toy for their child at the right price point and this year's list is a perfect place to start."

The 2024 TTPM Most Wanted List was unveiled at the TTPM Holiday Showcase held today, September 17, in New York City. Members of the media and top-tier influencers are invited to gather with exhibitors to kick off the holiday shopping season and experience the magic of the toy industry.

TTPM's Most Wanted List 2024 (Listed by MSRP)

Disney Crystal Surprise - Cra-Z-Art - $7.99

Mini Brands Create- Zuru - $9.99

Miniverse Make it Mini Harry Potter Potions - MGA - $9.99

L.O.L. Surprise! Mermaids - MGA - $9.99

Squish-a-longs - Jazwares - $14.99

Squishmallows Harry Potter- Jazwares - $15.99

Barbie Dream Besties - Mattel - $19.99

Monopoly Go Board Game - Hasbro - $19.99

Pickleball Blast - Moose - $19.99

MrBeast Lab Mutators - Moose - $24.99

Ms. Rachel Sing & Speak Doll - Spin Master - $29.99

Ms. Rachel Sing & Speak Doll - Spin Master - $29.99

Chicken Dance Elmo - Just Play - $29.99

Cookeez Makery Freezy Cakez Fridge - Moose - $34.99

Fisher Price Rockin Record Player - Mattel - $39.99

Transformers Power Flip Optimus Prime - Hasbro - $49.99

Jurassic World Chaos Theory All-Out Attack Tyrannosaurus Rex - Mattel - $49.99

Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch - Spin Master - $59.99

Hot Wheels Ultimate Shark Car Wash - Mattel - $59.99

Furby Galaxy - Hasbro - $59.99

FurReal Peanut - Just Play - $59.99

Bluey 3-in-1 Airplane - Moose - $59.99

Pokemon Deluxe Holiday Calendar - Jazwares - $59.99

Polaroid Camera - LEGO $79.99

Holobrite Pixie - Just Play - $79.99

Bumblebee - LEGO - $89.99

Play-Doh Pizza Scooter - Hasbro - $94.99

PAW Patrol Super Loop Tower HQ - Spin Master - $99.99

Super Mario World : Mario and Yoshi - LEGO - $129.99

Jaws - LEGO - $149.99

Barbie Dream House - $179.99 - Mattel

TTPM 2024 Best Artisan Toys List (in alphabetical order by manufacturer)

Rainbow Loom Care Bears Cute-tique Sharing is Caring - Choon's Design

Deddy Bears - Innov8 Creative Academy

Bluey Camping Activity Fort - Little Kids:

Vending Machine Playset - Melissa & Doug

Crazy Cart Shuffle - Razor

Sticki Rolls - Sky Castle

Poptaters - Super Impulse

Pinball Machine Maker Gumball Rally - Thames & Kosmos

Dodo - Thames & Kosmos

