TTR Sotheby's International Realty Advisors Recognized as 2026 Arlington Magazine Top Real Estate Producers

The Arlington Magazine 2026 Top Real Estate Producers list highlights the top producing real estate agents and teams in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTR Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce our roster of real estate advisors and real estate teams named to Arlington Magazine's 2026 Top Real Estate Producers list.

Published annually, the list ranks the top producing real estate agents and real estate teams based on transaction volume in Arlington, Virginia, Falls Church, Virginia, and McLean, Virginia from November 1, 2024 through October 31, 2025.

Individual agents named to the list must have sales production volume of at least $5 Million during the period, with teams having at least $10 Million.

Real Estate Agents

Melody Abella

Andre Amini

Brian Blackburn

Jennifer Caterini

Alexandra Fielding

Camille Gemayel

Sheri Grant

Katie Grieco

Brian Klotz

Leo Lee

Mark Lowham

John McNamara

Christopher Owens

Phyllis Patterson

Debbie Shapiro

Beth Sheehy

Natalia Simonova

Adam Skrincosky

Will Thomas

Ken Trotter

Dawn Wilson

Gabrielle Witkin

Real Estate Teams

The Alliance Group

The Davenport Group

The Doug & Mona Group

"Our advisors offer deep knowledge of the Northern Virginia market to ensure their clients reach their real estate goals," said Rob Carney, Managing Broker of TTR Sotheby's International Realty's Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia brokerage offices.

"We are proud of this tremendous group of professionals and the amazing results they have achieved."

The complete 2026 Arlington Magazine Top Real Estate Producers list can be found online at ArlingtonMagazine.com.

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is one of the nation's leading luxury real estate firms. With 13 brokerage offices and over 550 real estate advisors throughout the Washington Metropolitan Area, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership resulted in nearly $6 billion in closed sales in 2025 and a longstanding role as a leader in corporate philanthropy across the region. To learn more, visit sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir.

