TTR Sotheby's International Realty Advisors Recognized as 2026 Bethesda Magazine Top Real Estate Producers

The Bethesda Magazine 2026 Top Real Estate Producers list highlights the top producing real estate agents and teams in Montgomery County, Maryland and Upper Northwest Washington, D.C.
BETHESDA, Md., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTR Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce our roster of real estate advisors and real estate teams named to Bethesda Magazine's 2026 Top Real Estate Producers list.
Published annually, the list ranks the top producing real estate agents and real estate teams in Montgomery County and Upper Northwest Washington, D.C based on transaction volume from November 1, 2024 through October 31, 2025.
Individual agents named to the list must have sales production volume of at least $8.5 Million during the period, with teams having at least $17 Million.
Real Estate Agents
Megan Bonanno
Katherine Buckley
Christopher Burns
Rob Carter
David DeSantis
William Fastow
Russell Firestone III
Toni Gage
Kelly Basheer Garrrett
Wendy Gowdey
Gerry Gretschel
Yianni Konstantopoulos
Katherine Martin
Laurie Muir
Barbara Nalls
Michael Rankin
Marie Tongol
Kirsten Williams
Kari Wilner
Real Estate Teams
The Burr Group
Capital to Coast Homes
Carolyn Homes
The Lauren Davis Team
Finnell Lee Homes
The Heider Company
HRLS Partners
The Elaine Koch Group
Legendary Homes
Premier Partners
The Rob & Brent Group
The Jonathan Taylor Group
Jeff Wilson Team
"Recognition like this reflects more than impressive production; it speaks to the trust our agents build, the relationships they nurture, and the level of care they bring to every client they serve." said Theresa Nielson, Managing Broker of TTR Sotheby's International Realty's Bethesda, Maryland and North Potomac, Maryland brokerage offices.
"I'm incredibly proud of the agents and teams recognized by Bethesda Magazine this year. They continue to raise the bar for professionalism, collaboration, and results in our market, and it's an honor to support them as they grow businesses and reputations that truly stand apart."
The complete 2026 Bethesda Magazine Top Real Estate Producers list can be found online at BethesdaMagazine.com.
About TTR Sotheby's International Realty
TTR Sotheby's International Realty is one of the nation's leading luxury real estate firms. With 13 brokerage offices and over 550 real estate advisors throughout the Washington Metropolitan Area, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership resulted in nearly $6 billion in closed sales in 2025 and a longstanding role as a leader in corporate philanthropy across the region. To learn more, visit sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir.
Media Contact
Byron V. Hughey, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, 1 7034471992, [email protected], https://sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir
