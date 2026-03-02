TTR Sotheby's International Realty Advisors Recognized as 2026 Bethesda Magazine Top Real Estate Producers

I'm incredibly proud of the agents and teams recognized by Bethesda Magazine this year. They continue to raise the bar for professionalism, collaboration, and results in our market. Post this

Individual agents named to the list must have sales production volume of at least $8.5 Million during the period, with teams having at least $17 Million.

Real Estate Agents

Megan Bonanno

Katherine Buckley

Christopher Burns

Rob Carter

David DeSantis

William Fastow

Russell Firestone III

Toni Gage

Kelly Basheer Garrrett

Wendy Gowdey

Gerry Gretschel

Yianni Konstantopoulos

Katherine Martin

Laurie Muir

Barbara Nalls

Michael Rankin

Marie Tongol

Kirsten Williams

Kari Wilner

Real Estate Teams

The Burr Group

Capital to Coast Homes

Carolyn Homes

The Lauren Davis Team

Finnell Lee Homes

The Heider Company

HRLS Partners

The Elaine Koch Group

Legendary Homes

Premier Partners

The Rob & Brent Group

The Jonathan Taylor Group

Jeff Wilson Team

"Recognition like this reflects more than impressive production; it speaks to the trust our agents build, the relationships they nurture, and the level of care they bring to every client they serve." said Theresa Nielson, Managing Broker of TTR Sotheby's International Realty's Bethesda, Maryland and North Potomac, Maryland brokerage offices.

"I'm incredibly proud of the agents and teams recognized by Bethesda Magazine this year. They continue to raise the bar for professionalism, collaboration, and results in our market, and it's an honor to support them as they grow businesses and reputations that truly stand apart."

The complete 2026 Bethesda Magazine Top Real Estate Producers list can be found online at BethesdaMagazine.com.

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is one of the nation's leading luxury real estate firms. With 13 brokerage offices and over 550 real estate advisors throughout the Washington Metropolitan Area, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership resulted in nearly $6 billion in closed sales in 2025 and a longstanding role as a leader in corporate philanthropy across the region. To learn more, visit sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir.

Media Contact

Byron V. Hughey, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, 1 7034471992, [email protected], https://sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir

SOURCE TTR Sotheby's International Realty