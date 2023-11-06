TTR Sotheby's International Realty Announces New Brokerage Office in Saint Michaels, Maryland

The community is rich in history and we're honored to be able to assist buyers and sellers in reaching a regional, national, and international market. Post this

"We are very excited to have opened our Saint Michaels, Maryland brokerage," says Michael Rankin, Founding Partner of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"The community is rich in history and we're honored to be able to assist buyers and sellers in reaching a regional, national, and international market."

Following another successful year, with over $4.7 Billion in closed real estate sales in 2022, TTR Sotheby's International Realty stands as one of the top residential real estate brokerages in the United States and continues to capture market share on Maryland's Eastern Shore since the opening of its Easton, Maryland brokerage office in 2021.

"Following the successful opening of our Easton, Maryland brokerage office, we are thrilled to expand our footprint on Maryland's Eastern Shore to the historic town of Saint Michaels," says Mark C. Lowham, CEO and Managing Partner of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"With our unique brokerage platform, we are confident in our ability to serve and support the greater Chesapeake Bay community and are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead."

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is regarded as one of the highest-performing real estate firms in the United States. With 12 offices and over 500 real estate associates, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership allowed us to capture more than $4.7 Billion in closed sales in 2022 while also serving as one of the Washington Metropolitan Area's foremost leaders in corporate philanthropy. To learn more, visit us at https://sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir

