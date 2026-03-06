TTR Sotheby's International Realty Announces New Flagship Brokerage Office in Washington, D.C.

We remain bullish on the Washington D.C. economy and real estate market long-term, and this investment reflects that. Post this

The new location will be home to more than 75 experienced real estate advisors and staff, offering a full range of residential brokerage services, including luxury home sales, new development sales, relocation services, investment advisory, and more.

"We are excited to open a new flagship office in Washington, D.C. to better serve our advisors and clients," says David DeSantis, CEO of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"We remain bullish on the Washington D.C. economy and real estate market long-term, and this investment reflects that."

As the Washington Metropolitan Area's premier luxury residential real estate firm, with nearly $6 Billion in closed sales in 2025, TTR Sotheby's International Realty's new Washington, D.C. brokerage office reflects strong market demand and continued momentum for the firm, which has consistently ranked among the nation's top real estate brokerages.

The firm plans to host a grand opening event this Spring, bringing together community leaders, clients, and industry partners to celebrate this important addition to the Washington, D.C. real estate landscape.

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is one of the nation's leading luxury real estate firms. With 13 brokerage offices and over 550 real estate advisors throughout the Washington Metropolitan Area, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership resulted in nearly $6 billion in closed sales in 2025 and a longstanding role as a leader in corporate philanthropy across the region. To learn more, visit sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir.

Media Contact

Byron V. Hughey, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, 1 7034471992, [email protected], https://sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir

SOURCE TTR Sotheby's International Realty