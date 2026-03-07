TTR Sotheby's International Realty Announces The Sale of Historic Ayrshire Farm

This transaction reflects the strength of our advisors working together to honor the legacy of one of Virginia's most iconic estates while also delivering exceptional results. Post this

Set amongst the rolling hills of Upperville, Virginia in the heart of Virginia's Horse and Wine Country, Ayrshire Farm has long been regarded as a landmark estate, encompassing expansive acreage, a stately main residence, and an array of supporting agricultural and equestrian facilities.

The property's blend of historic character, thoughtfully maintained grounds, and sweeping pastoral views made it a rare offering in today's marketplace.

Represented exclusively by TTR Sotheby's International Realty, the transaction highlights the firm's expertise in marketing distinguished properties.

"Properties with such extraordinary provenance and generational significance require thoughtful stewardship and a unified approach," says Michael Rankin, Managing Partner of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"This transaction reflects the strength of our advisors working together to honor the legacy of one of Virginia's most iconic estates while also delivering exceptional results."

Owned previously by American businesswoman and philanthropist Sandy Lerner, Ayrshire Farm's appeal lies not only in its architectural presence but also in its versatility. The estate offers a harmonious combination of comfort and functionality, making it well suited for agricultural pursuits, equestrian activities, or as a private country retreat.

"Ayrshire Farm is the kind of property that comes along once in a generation, and bringing it to market required a strategy that matched its importance. The seller was incredibly thoughtful in recognizing that the right outcome would come from pairing a globally connected platform with a carefully orchestrated launch," says Daniel Heider, Executive Vice President at TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"Our team focused on creating a moment around the property rather than simply listing it. By combining compelling storytelling, a disciplined PR strategy, and targeted exposure to the right buyers, we were able to secure a full price sale almost immediately. It's a powerful example of how extraordinary estates benefit from thoughtful positioning and a truly international audience."

As the Washington Metropolitan Area's premier luxury residential real estate firm, TTR Sotheby's International Realty dominated the ultra-luxury residential real estate market in 2025, with 75% market share for closed sales above $10 Million according to Bright MLS.

"It was a true pleasure to help transition Ayrshire Farm into new ownership. There is deep satisfaction in sharing our knowledge of the Virginia countryside with those who appreciate its beauty, traditions, and way of life," says Laura Farrell, Senior Vice President at TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"Alongside my TTR Sotheby's International Realty colleagues, it was an honor to represent one of the distinguished estates that forms an essential thread in the fabric of our local community."

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is one of the nation's leading luxury real estate firms. With 13 brokerage offices and over 550 real estate advisors throughout the Washington Metropolitan Area, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership resulted in nearly $6 billion in closed sales in 2025 and a longstanding role as a leader in corporate philanthropy across the region. To learn more, visit sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir.

Media Contact

Byron V. Hughey, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, 1 7034471992, [email protected], https://sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir

SOURCE TTR Sotheby's International Realty