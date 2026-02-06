TTR Sotheby's International Realty Executive Vice President Micah Smith Named an RISMedia 2026 Real Estate Newsmaker

I'm honored to be named a 2026 RISmedia Real Estate Newsmaker, a recognition that reflects the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit my team and I poured into 2025. Post this

"Through ongoing challenges in 2025, from economic uncertainty to changing rules and regulations, our Newsmakers served as shining examples of what it takes to succeed, come what may," said RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston.

"Our 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers demonstrated the dedication, ingenuity and integrity it takes to serve their companies, clients and communities at the highest level. They stand out as true professionals we all can look up to, and I extend my sincere congratulations to each and every one of them."

Within RISMedia's Newsmakers showcase, you'll also meet this year's Hall of Fame class — a select group of five industry icons who have gone above and beyond toward the betterment of the real estate industry.

RISMedia will honor this year's Real Estate Newsmakers, including officially inducting the 2026 Hall of Fame, at RISMedia's Annual Awards Gala taking place during the company's 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, September 30 - October 2, 2026, at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C.

"I'm honored to be named a 2026 RISmedia Real Estate Newsmaker, a recognition that reflects the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit my team and I poured into 2025," said Smith.

"This inspires me to continue pushing boundaries, serving our clients with excellence, and making a positive impact in our community."

