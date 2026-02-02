TTR Sotheby's International Realty Leads The Washington Metropolitan Area's Ultra-Luxury Market

This level of representation at the very top of the market is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in our advisors. Post this

The top transaction of the month, 2001 Foxhall Road NW, closed at $8.4 million and was represented by Daniel M. Heider of TTR Sotheby's International Realty. The custom-built estate spans approximately 10,000 square feet and features seven bedrooms, expansive entertaining spaces, and resort-style amenities.

Beyond the leading sale, TTR Sotheby's International Realty represented clients across several additional notable transactions featured in the Washingtonian roundup:

8911 Georgetown Pike, McLean — $8,050,000

Listing Agent: Andre Amini, TTR Sotheby's International Realty

2934 Ellicott Terrace NW — $6,995,000

Buyer's Agent: Louis G. Cardenas, TTR Sotheby's International Realty

3031 Gates Road NW — $6,855,000

Listing Agent: Daniel M. Heider, TTR Sotheby's International Realty

1545 35th Street NW — $5,475,000

Listing Agent: Russell A. Firestone III, TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Buyer's Agent: Michael W. Rankin, TTR Sotheby's International Realty

2121 Leroy Place NW — $5,375,000

Listing Agent: Michael W. Rankin, TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Buyer's Agent: Russell A. Firestone III, TTR Sotheby's International Realty

4814 Kemble Place NW — $5,400,000

Listing Agent: Kara K. Sheehan, TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Collectively, these transactions reflect TTR Sotheby's International Realty's unmatched depth of experience, collaborative culture, and consistent presence across the Washington Metropolitan Area's most competitive luxury neighborhoods.

"This level of representation at the very top of the market is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in our advisors," says Michael Rankin, Managing Partner of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"Our team is trusted to guide some of the region's most significant transactions, and this recognition by Washingtonian reinforces the strength of that work."

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is one of the nation's leading luxury real estate firms. With 13 brokerage offices and over 550 real estate advisors throughout the Washington Metropolitan Area, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership resulted in nearly $6 billion in closed sales in 2025 and a longstanding role as a leader in corporate philanthropy across the region. To learn more, visit sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir.

