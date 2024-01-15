TTR Sotheby's International Realty Named Brokerage of Record for Residences at Salamander in Middleburg, Virginia

Residences at Salamander brings together collaborative partners with spectacular results, ensuring an incredible lifestyle and experiences for those making the community their home. Post this

"The homes are sited along the rolling hills of the Forbes Five-Star Salamander Middleburg, providing homeowners with a gracious, welcoming community just under an hour from Washington DC," says Boyer O'Dea.

"I am so proud to be selling this truly unique property. These homes are designed to invoke the sense of historic Middleburg in a contemporary way, offering the casual elegance of Virginia Wine and Hunt Country," Edelmann notes.

A partnership between renowned business leader Sheila Johnson, — founder and CEO of Salamander Collection, and South Street Partners — one of the largest owners and operators of private residential club and resort communities in the United States, the Residences at Salamander are surrounded by rolling pastures, protected old growth forestry, and framed by the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains. For those that choose to do so, Owners have the option of including their home in Salamander's voluntary luxury rental program. Owners also enjoy a wide variety of benefits and privileges through Salamander Middleburg, including concierge services, charging privileges, priority dining, spa and equestrian reservations, and numerous à la carte services like VIP access to curated special events, residential general maintenance and housekeeping.

Comprised of two distinct neighborhoods — The Stables and The Vineyards — Residences at Salamander is anchored by homesites positioned to capitalize on the gorgeous surroundings. With five available home plans offering 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom options, each residence is elegantly appointed with European Oak flooring, Quartzite countertops, designer tiling, vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, and a master chef's appliance suite. Additionally, a thoughtful pairing of indoor and outdoor living spaces encourages daily connection to the natural world across all four seasons.

Boyer O'Dea adds, "Residences at Salamander brings together collaborative partners with spectacular results, ensuring an incredible lifestyle and experiences for those making the community their home."

"Residences at Salamander offers an ideal lifestyle for those purchasing," Edelmann continues. "This thriving small-town community provides Owners with unparalleled comfort, including the amenities of Salamander Middleburg."

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is regarded as one of the highest-performing real estate firms in the United States. With 12 offices and over 500 real estate associates, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership allowed us to capture $4.7 Billion in closed sales in 2022 while also serving as one of the Washington Metropolitan Area's foremost leaders in corporate philanthropy. To learn more, visit us at https://sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir.

About Salamander Middleburg

Salamander Middleburg is a Forbes Five-Star rated resort for its accommodations and spa, and also holds the AAA Five Diamond award – making it one of the most decorated properties in the country. Part of Salamander Collection, the LEED Green Building Certified resort is situated on 340 picturesque acres in the historic village of Middleburg, VA, and is located only one hour from Washington, D.C. and just 35 minutes from Washington Dulles International Airport. The resort is designed to respect the architectural traditions of Virginia's countryside with 168 spacious rooms and suites that blend into their natural environment. Resort Owner Sheila C. Johnson has created a luxurious destination featuring an award-winning 23,000-square-foot spa, Harrimans Virginia Piedmont Grill, the Gold Cup Wine Bar, a dedicated Cooking Studio, a chef-inspired Culinary Garden as well as the adventurous Tree Top Zip Tour. The resort includes a full-service Equestrian Center with unique programming, a 22-stall stable and riding arena. All spa, culinary and equestrian facilities and programs are open to the community. The resort also offers and is developing Residences at Salamander, which offers 49 luxury, built-for-sale homes within a pristine landscape. For more information, visit www.SalamanderResort.com.

About South Street Partners

South Street Partners, the largest owner of private club residential and resort communities in the Southeast – including Kiawah Island Club and Kiawah Island Real Estate, Palmetto Bluff, The Cliffs, and the Residences at Salamander – is a private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and Charleston, SC. Founded in 2009, South Street specializes in the development and management of luxury resort residential private club communities and has deployed over $500 million of equity across resort, residential and commercial properties and has over $1.3 billion of assets under management. South Street acts as a principal investment platform as well as an operating partner and co-investor for institutional partners interested in special situations, opportunistic and value add real estate investments in the Southeastern United States as well as select continental US and international markets. www.SouthStreetPartners.com

