TTR Sotheby's International Realty Named to RealTrends Verified 2026 Top Performing Real Estate Brokerages List

This achievement is a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and expertise of our advisors and staff, as well as the trust our clients place in us every day. Post this

TTR Sotheby's International Realty's placement as the 38th largest brokerage by sales volume reflects the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional results, innovative marketing strategies, and a client-first approach in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

TTR Sotheby's International Realty also holds the distinction of being the single largest Washington, D.C.-based brokerage by sales volume as well as the third largest independently-owned brokerage in the Sotheby's International Realty network.

"We are honored to be recognized among the nation's top-performing real estate brokerages," says David DeSantis, Chief Executive Officer at TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and expertise of our advisors and staff, as well as the trust our clients place in us every day."

As the premier luxury residential real estate firm in the Washington Metropolitan Area, TTR Sotheby's International Realty continues to set the standard for luxury residential real estate by combining global reach and local market expertise through the power of the Sotheby's International Realty network.

"This recognition by RealTrends highlights not only our performance, but also our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence," says Derrick Swaak, Chief Operating Officer at TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"We remain focused on elevating the real estate experience for our clients and driving meaningful results in every market we serve."

For more information about the RealTrends Verified rankings, visit RealTrends.com.

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is one of the nation's leading luxury real estate firms. With 13 brokerage offices and over 550 real estate advisors throughout the Washington Metropolitan Area, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership resulted in nearly $6 billion in closed sales in 2025 and a longstanding role as a leader in corporate philanthropy across the region. To learn more, visit sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir.

Media Contact

Byron V. Hughey, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, 1 7034471992, [email protected], https://sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir

SOURCE TTR Sotheby's International Realty