TTR Sotheby's International Realty Recognized in 2026 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Rankings

Recognititon on the RealTrend Verified + The Thousand list is indicative of many years of hard work, extensive market knowledge, and the power of our incredible brand. Post this

Among those nominated, TTR Sotheby's International Realty is honored to recognize: Michael Rankin, the top individual agent by sales volume in Washington, D.C., HEIDER, the top medium team by sales volume in Washington, D.C., The Brad Kappel Team, the top small team in Maryland, The Patterson Group, the top small team in Virginia, The Davenport Group, the number two large team in Virginia, HRLS Partners, the number two small team in Washington, D.C., and The Wilson Group, the number three small team in Washington, D.C.

In addition to The Thousand rankings, RealTrends announced that 86 agents and 35 teams from the firm were recognized on the 2026 RealTrends Verified list, representing the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide based on sales volume.

"Recognititon on the RealTrend Verified + The Thousand list is indicative of many years of hard work, extensive market knowledge, and the power of our incredible brand" says David DeSantis, CEO of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"We are proud to have such incredible talent represented on this prestigious industry list."

The RealTrends Verified + The Thousand is an annual ranking of America's top residential real estate agents and teams, evaluated on verified sales volume and transaction sides from the prior year. For the highly coveted 2026 rankings, Sotheby's International Realty proudly represented 32 agents among the top 250 individuals by sales volume.

"These rankings reflect the professionals who choose to affiliate with Sotheby's International Realty," said Philip White, President and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty.

"Across key U.S. markets, our advisors continue to deliver stellar performance that is reflected in the RealTrends rankings year after year."

The RealTrends Verified + The Thousand rankings remain a widely cited benchmark of individual and team performance in the U.S. residential real estate industry. The Sotheby's International Realty brand's consistent representation reflects sustained production among its affiliated agents and teams across markets.

The complete RealTrends Verified + The Thousand top real estate professionals list can be found on RealTrends' website, www.realtrends.com.

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is one of the nation's leading luxury real estate firms. With 13 brokerage offices and over 550 real estate advisors throughout the Washington Metropolitan Area, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership resulted in nearly $6 billion in closed sales in 2025 and a longstanding role as a leader in corporate philanthropy across the region. To learn more, visit www.sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir.

Media Contact

Byron V. Hughey, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, 1 7034471992, [email protected], https://sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir

SOURCE TTR Sotheby's International Realty