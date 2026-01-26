TTR Sotheby's International Realty's Michael Rankin Named Top Residential Real Estate Agent in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. is a complex and competitive market, and being acknowledged by the Washington Business Journal is a testament to the trust my clients place in me and the extraordinary team I'm fortunate to work alongside every day. Post this

With more than three decades of experience, Rankin has advised buyers and sellers on some of Washington, D.C.'s most significant residential transactions in Georgetown and Massachusetts Avenue Heights as well as in nearby McLean Virginia and Upperville, Virginia. As Managing Partner of TTR Sotheby's International Realty, he has played a central role in building the firm into one of the most respected residential brokerages in the United States.

"This recognition is deeply meaningful," says Rankin.

"Washington, D.C. is a complex and competitive market, and being acknowledged by the Washington Business Journal is a testament to the trust my clients place in me and the extraordinary team I'm fortunate to work alongside every day."

The Washington Business Journal's 2026 Guide to Doing Business in Greater Washington serves as a definitive reference for executives, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers throughout the Washington Metropolitan Region. Rankin's designation as the top residential real estate agent in Washington, D.C. underscores his impact on the local housing market and his continued leadership in the industry.

About Michael Rankin

Michael Rankin is the Managing Partner of TTR Sotheby's International Realty, where he leads one of the region's most accomplished residential real estate practices. Known for his market insight, integrity, and client-first philosophy, Rankin has consistently been recognized among Washington, D.C.'s top real estate professionals.

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is regarded as one of the highest-performing real estate firms in the United States. With 13 brokerage offices and over 550 real estate associates throughout the Washington Metropolitan Area, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership allowed us to capture nearly $6 Billion in closed sales in 2025 while also serving as one of the Washington Metropolitan Area's foremost leaders in corporate philanthropy. To learn more, visit us at http://sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir.

Media Contact

Byron V. Hughey, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, 1 7034471992, [email protected], https://sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir

SOURCE TTR Sotheby's International Realty