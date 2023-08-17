TTS Welcomes David Ramon as Vice President of Industrial Services

TTS Energy Services welcomes David Ramon as Vice President of Industrial Services. With 30 years in the industry, formerly at JM Test, David brings vast experience, client trust, and a unique perspective from both client and contractor roles. His addition will aid TTS in expanding services in various markets, including commissioning and electrical installation. Ricky Morgan, TTS Midstream President, praises David's suitability for the role.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTS Energy Services (TTS), an Orlando-based Energy Services Company, is pleased to announce the addition of David Ramon as Vice President of Industrial Services.

David is an industry leader with an extensive project leadership and client relations history. He joins TTS from his most recent role as Director of Field Services at JM Test.

Within his 30-year professional history, he has served as both a client and contractor giving David a unique perspective, helping him anticipate challenges and mitigate issues. David's integrity, responsiveness, and commitment to extreme ownership have earned the trust of the largest clients in the oil and energy markets.

David will help TTS expand its service operation into various markets and industries. TTS intends to expand its industrial/on-site services, including commissioning, I&C, electrical installation, and testing.

"Dave's prior experience in industrial services, extensive network, and business acumen make him a great fit to lead and help grow this business segment for TTS," says Ricky Morgan, President of TTS Midstream.

About TTS:

TTS Energy Services is the corporate parent for Turbine Technology Services, TTS Midstream, and TTS Power. TTS provides engineering and construction expertise for the energy industry worldwide. The company's long history and experience providing technical solutions to global energy entities makes it a leader in its field. TTS has successfully managed numerous power and compressor station modernization projects and supplied innovative and unique engineering solutions to challenging problems for our energy customers. Since 1983, their leadership and engineering teams have provided innovative technologies and engineered high-value solutions to over 450 clients worldwide.

