Tubi Premieres Definitive Documentary Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Freestyle Classic "Point Of No Return"

Four decades after it changed the sound of clubs forever, the Freestyle anthem "Point Of No Return" takes center stage in the exclusive new documentary "Point Of No Return… X-posed", now streaming only on Tubi.

First released in 1984 by the Miami girl trio "X-posed" on Pantera Records, the track lit up dance floors and sparked a movement. Within six months, Arista Records signed the act, renamed them Exposé, and by 1985 "Point Of No Return"had climbed to #1 on the Billboard U.S. Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart.

The film reveals the untold story of how Alé Lorenzo, Laurie Miller, and Sandra Tola—together with producer Lewis Martineé, Frank Diaz and the Pantera team—created lightning in a bottle with a local club record that would make Exposé a household name by 1986 and change dance music forever.

Produced and directed by Ray De La Garza (Premiere Radio Networks/iHeartMedia, The Walt Disney Company, 2101 Records), the documentary features explosive interviews with the original Exposé members, Martineé, executive producer Francisco Diaz, Arista's David Jurman, and other key players who recount how one song propelled Freestyle from Miami's underground clubs straight into mainstream America.

"Point Of No Return…X-posed" offers an unfiltered look at the creation of a hit, the struggles behind the spotlight, and the enduring impact of a record that marked the "Point Of No Return" in dance music history.

Exclusively streaming now on Tubi via Roc Cartel Films.

Media inquiries: [email protected]

About Exposé

Alé Lorenzo – The founding voice of Exposé. Alé brought her raw innocence and Latin flair to "Point Of No Return." Known for her charismatic stage presence and unmistakable tone, she helped shape the Freestyle sound that would dominate Miami clubs and later cross over nationally.

Laurie Miller – A Miami native with a sharp eye for fashion, Laurie added the vocal precision and pop polish that made "Point Of No Return" radio and performance ready. After Exposé, she continues to perform, record, and influence the next wave of Freestyle artists re-uniting with Lewis with new remakes of the Expose' catalog.

Sandra Tola – Sandra provided the soulful balance and fun personality to the trio, fusing R&B stylings with her charm and energy of Latin dance. Her onstage performance and high energy vocals gave Exposé's debut its entertaining punch and enduring replay value.

Where Are They Now?

After leaving Exposé, Alé Lorenzo returned briefly to the club scene with solos club hits like "I Wanna Know" (1988) and "Stop Me If I Fall in Love." She's remained relatively private after leaving the music business by her choice. Laurie landed an independent single deal along with a recording deal with Atlantic Records. She then launched XICA Productions, owns Yoga Fusion with Laurie Miller, serves as Creative Director at Preferred Jewelers International™, designs and owns Bhakti Bags, and is the Creative/Art Director at Continental Buying Group (CBG). Sandra "Sandeé" Casañas (Sandra Tola) passed away on December 15, 2008, at age 46, from a severe seizure. Known professionally as Sandeé, she released singles through Columbia distribution solo dance hits like "Notice Me" and the album "Only Time Will Tell" before her untimely death.

The following iconic trio—Jeanette Jurado, Ann Curless, and Gioia Bruno—became Exposé's next definitive voices from 1986 onward. After years apart, they revived the group in 2006 and successfully secured legal rights to the Exposé name in 2009. Since reuniting, Jurado, Curless, and Bruno continue touring and performing for loyal fans. They dropped the single "Shine On" in 2012 and remain active on the live circuit, often appearing at nostalgic dance-pop and freestyle events. The creative force behind Exposé, Lewis Martineé remains a prolific songwriter and producer in the dance music world. His credits span collaborations with big names like Pet Shop Boys, Ricky Martin, Debbie Gibson, and Vanessa Williams.

About the Director

Ray De La Garza – A veteran music and media executive with decades of experience at the intersection of music and pop culture, brings a unique insider's perspective to storytelling. His work on "Point Of No Return… X-posed" reflects his commitment to preserving pivotal moments in music history and celebrating the artists who created them. Ray is Co-executive Producer of the documentary "The Day The Music Died: The Story Of Don McLeans America Pie," currently streaming on Paramount+ and was nominated for a 2023 MTV Movie Award.

Website: https://ponr-xposed.com/

Tubi link: https://tubitv.com/movies/100052268/point-of-no-return-x-posed

