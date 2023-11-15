Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, & Electric and Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels: A Partnership of Purpose

Tucker Hill and Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels have been working together since 2021 to bring joy and support to families affected by cancer. Through their partnership, Tucker Hill has been able to provide monthly donations to Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, which helps support families during their fight with cancer and the mental and financial hardships that follow.
TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tucker Hill and Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels have been working together since 2021 to bring joy and support to families affected by cancer. Through their partnership, Tucker Hill has been able to provide monthly donations to Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, which helps support families during their fight with cancer and the mental and financial hardships that follow.
Lorraine Tallman, CEO/Founder of Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, expressed her gratitude for the partnership: "Tucker Hill has been a priceless partnership for our little warriors and their families! Their monthly donations help support our families during their fight with cancer, and the mental and financial hard-ships that follow. Thank you for the endless smiles that we see daily."
Jeremy Prevost, CEO/Founder of Tucker Hill, also commented on the partnership: "Giving back to the communities and families we serve is always one of our top priorities as a business. Lorraine and her team represent the good in the world that the Tucker Hill family strives to support."
Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels is a non-profit organization that provides emotional and financial support to families affected by childhood cancer. They provide a variety of services, including financial assistance, emotional support, and educational resources.
Tucker Hill is a family-owned business that has been serving the community since 2021. They are committed to giving back to the community and have been actively involved in a variety of charitable causes.
The partnership between Tucker Hill and Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels has been rewarding for everyone involved. It has given both organizations a sense of purpose and has allowed them to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by cancer.
Tucker Hill and Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels are proud to be working together to bring joy and support to families affected by cancer. Through their partnership, they are making a difference in the lives of those in need.
Media Contact
Ian Williams, Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, and Electric, 1 6027148046, [email protected], tuckerhillaz.com
SOURCE Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, and Electric
Share this article