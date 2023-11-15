Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, & Electric and Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels: A Partnership of Purpose

Jeremy Prevost, CEO/Founder of Tucker Hill, also commented on the partnership: "Giving back to the communities and families we serve is always one of our top priorities as a business. Lorraine and her team represent the good in the world that the Tucker Hill family strives to support." Post this

Jeremy Prevost, CEO/Founder of Tucker Hill, also commented on the partnership: "Giving back to the communities and families we serve is always one of our top priorities as a business. Lorraine and her team represent the good in the world that the Tucker Hill family strives to support."

Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels is a non-profit organization that provides emotional and financial support to families affected by childhood cancer. They provide a variety of services, including financial assistance, emotional support, and educational resources.

Tucker Hill is a family-owned business that has been serving the community since 2021. They are committed to giving back to the community and have been actively involved in a variety of charitable causes.

The partnership between Tucker Hill and Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels has been rewarding for everyone involved. It has given both organizations a sense of purpose and has allowed them to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by cancer.

Tucker Hill and Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels are proud to be working together to bring joy and support to families affected by cancer. Through their partnership, they are making a difference in the lives of those in need.

Media Contact

Ian Williams, Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, and Electric, 1 6027148046, [email protected], tuckerhillaz.com

SOURCE Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, and Electric