Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, & Electric Ready for New Round of Acquisitions Heading into 2024

Jeremy Prevost, CEO of Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, and Electric has made an exciting announcement. The company has secured new funding heading into 2024 which will allow them to expand their business through acquisitions and new hiring. This is only the latest move in a series of major investments Mr. Prevost has made in the past two years that have seen significant growth for the company. The funding from investors allows Tucker Hill to continue its mission of providing superior service and specialized expertise to homes and businesses throughout America. With this injection of capital, the company will now be looking to increase their reach even more through strategic acquisitions as they prepare for continued success and growth in the coming years.

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeremy Prevost, CEO of Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, & Electric, is pleased to announce a new round of funding for companies acquisitions heading into 2024. This will allow the company to expand its current market and target a wider range of potential acquisition candidates. The new funding is expected to give them the capital they need to make strategic investments in promising startups and other small businesses that align with their focus on excellence with regards to air conditioning, plumbing, electrical services and renewable energy solutions. Ultimately, this injection of funds will help the company grow while solidifying its position as an industry leader. Prevost stated that he believes "this extra capital will enable us to be more competitive in the market and provide top-notch service to our customers by continuing to offer access to cutting edge technology and innovative solutions."