This year's Inc. 5000 honorees exemplify the mindset of thriving under pressure. Amid economic uncertainty, rising costs, labor shortages, and shifting technologies, the companies on this list didn't just survive — they grew. Among the top 500 companies, the median three-year revenue growth rate hit 1,552 percent, collectively adding more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 this year means more than just growth — it means grit," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These companies have faced challenges head-on, adapted with agility, and proven that determination, learning, and vision can drive lasting success."

About Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, & Electric

Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, & Electric is the gold standard for home service excellence in the Phoenix metropolitan area, offering top-tier heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical solutions. The company is known for its transparent pricing, customer-first approach, and unmatched workmanship from highly trained, licensed technicians.

While many home service companies chase volume through cut-rate pricing and short-term tactics, Tucker Hill has taken the long game — investing in leadership, systems, and a culture that values continuous learning and operational discipline. Under CEO Jeremy Prevost and COO Michael Leobold, the company has scaled rapidly while refusing to compromise on quality. Every challenge is met as an opportunity to improve, every setback a lesson that fuels the next win. It's this never-give-up mentality — paired with measurable KPI tracking and process execution — that has positioned Tucker Hill as the benchmark for high-performance service delivery in one of the most competitive markets in the country.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Its journalism informs, educates, and amplifies the voices of innovators, risk-takers, and industry leaders. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, alongside Fast Company. For more, visit www.inc.com.

