Tucker Hill Announces Strategic Acquisition by Chill Brothers

"The Phoenix market has been the most challenging environment I've faced to date," said Jeremy Prevost, Founder of Tucker Hill. "What kept us moving forward was our professional team, a best-in-class tech stack, and operational systems designed to scale. Post this

"The Phoenix market has been the most challenging environment I've faced to date," said Jeremy Prevost, Founder of Tucker Hill. "What kept us moving forward was our professional team, a best-in-class tech stack, and operational systems designed to scale. Partnering with Chill Brothers is a strong endorsement of that work and positions Tucker Hill for its next phase of growth."

The partnership aligns two organizations that share a commitment to customer-first service, operational excellence, and long-term investment in people and infrastructure. Tucker Hill will continue operating with the same leadership, team, and brand identity, now supported by additional strategic and operational resources.

"This is a moment of gratitude," Prevost added. "Gratitude for the team, the systems, and a partner who understands both the challenges and the opportunity ahead."

About Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric

Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric is a Phoenix-based residential services company specializing in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical solutions throughout the Greater Phoenix area.

About Chill Brothers

Chill Brothers is a industry leading home-services platform that partners with high-performing local operators to support long-term growth through technology, operational excellence, and shared best practices.

Media Contact

Mike Leobold, Tucker Hill, 1 4805912400, [email protected], tuckerhillaz.com

SOURCE Tucker Hill