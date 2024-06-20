Tucker/Hall Welcomes Katie Mitzner as Vice President of its Orlando Office

An award-winning public relations professional based in Orlando, Mitzner has a communications career that spans more than 25 years.
ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tucker/Hall is pleased to announce the addition of Katie Mitzner as Vice President of its Orlando office.
An award-winning public relations professional, Mitzner has a communications career that spans more than 25 years. She most recently spent five years as the Director of Public Affairs for Brightline, leading public relations for the company's expansion to Orlando. Mitzner's transportation and logistics experience also includes work at the Florida Department of Transportation's Florida's Turnpike Enterprise, and engineering, environment and professional services firm WSP.
"I've known and worked with the Tucker/Hall team for the past 15 years and I'm thrilled to join such a strong group of communication professionals," said Mitzner. "Tucker/Hall provides high-level public relations and public affairs services to clients throughout Florida and around the world and I am eager to do my part to help the firm continue its impactful work."
Mitzner will be based in Orlando but will work on Tucker/Hall clients throughout Florida and the nation. In addition to her transportation experience, Mitzner brings a strong background in healthcare communications which includes stops at Kaiser Permanente's Los Angeles Medical Center, and Orlando Health as well as first-hand news media experience from her decade long career as a broadcast journalist.
"Katie's background, experience and connections are a perfect fit for our firm and our clients," said Darren Richards, Chief Operating Officer at Tucker/Hall. "We look forward to working with Katie to grow our presence and impact in Orlando and Central Florida."
Tucker/Hall has offices in Tampa, Jacksonville, Tallahassee and now Orlando – offering public relations services in the areas of strategic communications, public affairs and crisis communications. Founded in 1990, Tucker/Hall has built a statewide, national and international practice from its Tampa base. The firm works with Fortune 500 corporations, Florida-based fast-growing companies, nonprofits and government agencies.
For more information about Tucker/Hall's operations, visit the Tucker/Hall website.
Media Contact
Julie Black, Tucker/Hall Inc., 8137654744, [email protected], https://tuckerhall.com/
Katie Mitzner, Tucker/Hall Inc., 4078032499, [email protected], https://tuckerhall.com/
SOURCE Tucker/Hall Inc.
Share this article