Tucker/Hall Welcomes Katie Mitzner as Vice President of its Orlando Office

"Katie's background, experience and connections are a perfect fit for our firm and our clients," said Darren Richards, Chief Operating Officer at Tucker/Hall. "We look forward to working with Katie to grow our presence and impact in Orlando and Central Florida."

"I've known and worked with the Tucker/Hall team for the past 15 years and I'm thrilled to join such a strong group of communication professionals," said Mitzner. "Tucker/Hall provides high-level public relations and public affairs services to clients throughout Florida and around the world and I am eager to do my part to help the firm continue its impactful work."

Mitzner will be based in Orlando but will work on Tucker/Hall clients throughout Florida and the nation. In addition to her transportation experience, Mitzner brings a strong background in healthcare communications which includes stops at Kaiser Permanente's Los Angeles Medical Center, and Orlando Health as well as first-hand news media experience from her decade long career as a broadcast journalist.

Tucker/Hall has offices in Tampa, Jacksonville, Tallahassee and now Orlando – offering public relations services in the areas of strategic communications, public affairs and crisis communications. Founded in 1990, Tucker/Hall has built a statewide, national and international practice from its Tampa base. The firm works with Fortune 500 corporations, Florida-based fast-growing companies, nonprofits and government agencies.

