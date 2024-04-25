Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce Announces Andee Huxhold as First Executive Director

The Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce boldly steps into the future with the addition of an Executive Director. We approach economic success and growth from an economic lens while advocating for social and economic equity for all Southern Arizona businesses.

The Executive Director is key to supporting our commitment to equity, access, inclusion, and diversity in business practices.

Continually engage important and meaningful conversations with community and allied stakeholders.

Create and introduce new and innovative inclusive business programs for existing and new members.

Strengthen, clarify, and streamline relationship with Southern Arizona's business communities.

The Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce (dba "The Gaymber"), is thrilled to announce the hiring of Andee Huxhold as our first Executive Director. This milestone marks a significant step in the organization's growth and commitment to advocating for the LGBTQ+ and allied business communities throughout Southern Arizona.

Andee Huxhold joins The Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce with a robust background in social and behavioral sciences, and a continuing focus on graduate studies in Restorative Justice. Her career spans over seven years in nonprofit leadership roles, where she specialized in fundraising and strategic planning. "The addition of a full-time Executive Director is a significant milestone, and I look forward to seeing how the organization evolves as they boldly step into the future" says Brad Sensenbach, Co-Founder of the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

"Andee's leadership comes at a time when our chamber is poised for a new phase of expansion and influence," said Lisa Bowers, Board President of The Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce. "Her experience, passion for advocacy, and personal journey as a Queer individual will undoubtedly enrich our community."

The Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce has been a cornerstone in Southern Arizona since inception, evolving from a networking group into a powerhouse of advocacy, education, and visibility for LGBTQ+ business issues. As Executive Director, Andee aims to leverage her skills to further The Gaymber's mission of promoting economic success and growth while advocating for social and economic equity. Andee's leadership is key to developing the infrastructure necessary to sustain our expansion, increasing value for our members and enhancing our impact within the LGBTQ+ community.

"I am eager to connect, listen, and collaborate as we continue to build a supportive and inclusive Chamber that truly reflects the values we hold dear," said Andee Huxhold. She invites the community to reach out and engage with her as she transitions into her role. To schedule a meeting or for further inquiries, please contact Andee Huxhold via email at [email protected].

About the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce: The Gaymber is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization. Founded in the early 1990s, the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce promotes the success and growth of the LGBTQ+ and allied business community in Southern Arizona through education, networking, and advocacy. With values rooted in economic empowerment, inclusion, community, equity, and intersectional diversity, the Gaymber envisions economic and social equity for all Southern Arizonans.

