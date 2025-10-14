Tuesday Morning Unveils Enhanced Online Store with Flexible Payment Plans and Exclusive Loyalty Program

Tuesday Morning has launched a redesigned e-commerce platform at www.TuesdayMorning.com , featuring an expanded product assortment, a modernized shopping experience, and flexible financing through Affirm. The update also debuts a new loyalty program, offering customers rewards, exclusive perks, and a more personalized home décor shopping journey nationwide.

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tuesday Morning, a trusted home décor and lifestyle brand founded in 1974, today announced the launch of its newly enhanced e-commerce platform at www.TuesdayMorning.com. The redesign introduces a seamless shopping experience, complete with a new loyalty program and flexible payment options, solidifying the brand's nationwide digital presence.

Since its initial online launch in 2023, Tuesday Morning has delivered its curated assortment of name-brand home décor, furniture, linens, and luggage directly to customers across the country. The latest updates elevate this experience with a modernized site design, an expanded product assortment, and key new features designed for customer convenience and value.

"We are thrilled to leverage powerful tools from Shopify and Affirm, combined with our new loyalty program, to offer a more personalized and flexible shopping experience," said Andrew T. Berger, Executive Chairman of Tuesday Morning. "Our goal is to help families easily bring high-quality, designer-inspired products into their homes, and these enhancements make that simpler than ever."

Key features of the refreshed TuesdayMorning.com include:

Expanded Product Assortment: A continuously updated selection of fresh finds and seasonal treasures, ensuring a dynamic and exciting inventory.

Streamlined User Experience: A modern, intuitive site layout and a simplified checkout process for effortless browsing and purchasing.

Flexible Payment Plans: With Affirm, approved customers can choose from flexible, pay-over-time plans right at checkout. Affirm never charges late fees, hidden fees, or compounding interest – so shoppers always know what they'll pay.

New Loyalty Program: Launching this month, the program rewards members with benefits like Tuesday Bucks, free shipping, and exclusive early access to sales. Top-tier members will also receive personalized service from a dedicated Tuesday Morning Design Specialist.

This strategic update reinforces Tuesday Morning's long-standing mission to provide inspiration and exceptional value for every room in the home, now accessible entirely online.

For more information and to explore the latest arrivals, visit www.TuesdayMorning.com.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning is a premier home décor retailer offering a curated selection of upscale home goods, including furniture, linens, gourmet housewares, and unique seasonal finds. Since 1974, the brand has been committed to providing designer-quality merchandise at exceptional value.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, and are provided by those lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California financing law license. For licenses and disclosures see affirm.com/licenses.

