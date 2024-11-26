Tufa Launches: Empowering Communities to Support Loved Ones or Groups through Everyday Purchases

Our mission at Tufa is to empower individuals by turning everyday shopping into a simple and sustainable source of financial support for an individual or group that matters to them. -- Stephen Lane, CEO Tufa Post this

Tufa is proud to partner with a wide array of retailers and major brands, enabling users to generate ongoing support through their everyday purchases. Tufa users do not have to change their normal online shopping behavior to make a meaningful impact. "Tufa is all about making it easy to help someone you care about," said Matt Hasten, Tufa's Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer. "I've built a Circle to benefit my son's soccer team. The team is going to use the funds for post-game snacks, a team party, and trophies for the kids at the end of the season."

Empower Through Everyday Actions

Tufa's platform enables people to offer ongoing support for loved ones and meaningful groups without donations or added costs. Beneficiaries can easily withdraw commissions via their bank account, request quarterly checks, or redeem funds instantly as gift cards.

Supporting an individual or group in need can be difficult, with many not knowing where to start. Research has shown that when people support a clearly defined person or group, contributions increase by up to 15%—underscoring the power of a personal connection. With Tufa, users can set up a Circle as easily as with other online giving platforms, but unlike one-time donations, contributions continue to benefit recipients through in a more impactful and passive manner.

Looking Ahead

Tufa aims to scale by partnering with more retailers and expanding its user base across the U.S. Tufa is also working on enabling commissions for in-store purchases through a linked payment method. Additionally, Tufa is building a mobile app to help users identify partnered retailers on the go and easily track the impact of their contributions.To learn more and start using Tufa, visit www.jointufa.com.

About Tufa

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Boston, Tufa is a platform that empowers individuals to turn everyday shopping into ongoing financial support for teachers, classrooms, sports teams, families, and more. Users earn commissions through their regular shopping, which are pooled to benefit a chosen beneficiary, making it easy for everyone to provide support with every purchase.

Media Contact:

Stephen Lane

[email protected]

www.jointufa.com

Media Contact

Ryan Sommer, MaintainPR, 1 6462204256, [email protected], MaintainPR

SOURCE Tufa