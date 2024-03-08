Tughra Books is pleased to announce an upcoming memoir Searching for God, Finding Love by Teresa Lesher

Searching for God, Finding Love is a collection of essays of Lesher's musings about love, life, freedom, and living a life well spent. Lesher's search is a universal one. She takes us on a journey of pondering the big questions in life: "What is love? What is the meaning of life? How to be a good human?"

CLIFTON, N.J., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Searching for God, Finding Love is a collection of essays of Lesher's musings about love, life, freedom, and living a life well spent. Lesher's search is a universal one. She takes us on a journey of pondering the big questions in life: "What is love? What is the meaning of life? How to be a good human?" Drawing from her life experiences and her deep study of Islam, she shares her wisdom-filled thoughts distilled from the Divine teachings in Islam.

Lesher's search ignites her spiritual yearning for answers that satisfies not only her mind, but also her soul. From her experiences living as an American in the Middle East, to contemplating about her childhood; Lesher paints a beautiful picture of her life through the people and places that shaped her. Her quest for God takes her to her innermost self and culminates in a discovery of life, an understanding of love, and a commitment to the truth. This beautifully written book is meant to be devoured in one sitting. Searching for God, Finding Love inspires its readers to embark on a quest of their own, to their own hearts.

Born and raised a Christian in the US, Author Teresa Lesher spent her adult life as a Muslim in the Middle East, where she raised four children and served in many academic, research, and volunteer positions. She holds a PhD in Information Studies. She managed two NGOs in the past that cater to expatriates in Kuwait. Now retired, Teresa continues to study Islam and author books and articles.

