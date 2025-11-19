Tula Lite Baby Carrier selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Travel Awards Winner

The award-winning Tula Lite Baby Carrier is an ultra-lightweight, packable design with inclusive, ergonomic support for modern families on-the-go.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baby Tula, a premium baby carrier brand that empowers caregivers with high-quality babywearing products that prioritize comfort, connection and style, announced today that the Tula Lite Baby Carrier was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Travel Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/travel2026.

Thoughtfully engineered for on-the-go families, the Tula Lite Baby Carrier combines ergonomic support with an ultra-lightweight, highly packable design that folds into its own waistband, transforming into a hip or cross-body pouch. Its innovative, space-saving structure allows caregivers to transition seamlessly between carrying and hands-free moments, while offering storage for essentials like keys, cards, snacks and wipes. Crafted from water-friendly, quick-dry ripstop fabric with breathable mesh, the Tula Lite is durable, comfortable and ready for active travel. Available in a variety of modern colors and patterns, it allows parents to express their personal style while keeping function at the forefront – making travel gear both practical and stylish.

Designed to grow with families, the Tula Lite carrier supports babies and toddlers from 12-30 pounds. Baby Tula offers one of the most inclusive size ranges in babywearing, fitting sizes XS through 4XL (27"-57") with complimentary extenders available. Minimal adjustments ensure a secure, ergonomic fit and allow caregivers of different sizes to easily share the carrier.

Baby Tula remains focused on thoughtful, inclusive babywearing solutions that support families in motion. Evaluated against innovation, quality, comfort, convenience and value, the Tula Lite's recognition in the Good Housekeeping 2026 Travel Awards affirms its parent-trusted performance, inclusive fit and ergonomic comfort.

The award-winning Tula Lite Baby Carrier, along with Baby Tula's full range of top-rated products, is available on babytula.com.

About Baby Tula

Founded in 2009, Baby Tula is a premium babywearing brand dedicated to empowering parents through stylish, ergonomic carriers that foster closeness and connection. Designed for comfort, versatility and self-expression, Baby Tula offers a range of thoughtfully crafted carriers – from newborn wraps to toddler-friendly options – that support healthy development and hands-free parenting. With on-trend colors, high-quality materials and an emphasis on both form and function, Baby Tula blends modern design with trusted comfort to help parents carry with confidence. Baby Tula is part of the Ergobaby family of brands.

