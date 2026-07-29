TulaBala Expands National Reach with Launch on Nordstrom.com

"My vision was to create yoga products that are as beautiful as they are functional. Launching on Nordstrom.com is an exciting milestone that allows us to bring TulaBala into more homes and help people create beautiful spaces for movement and mindfulness." — Katie Ward, Founder, TulaBala Post this

"As a founder, seeing TulaBala reach this stage is incredibly meaningful. What began as a deeply personal vision has grown into a brand with a community far beyond what I initially imagined. Launching on Nordstrom.com represents an important milestone for us—not only because it expands our national reach, but because it creates an opportunity to introduce TulaBala to customers who value quality, thoughtful design, and the role wellness products can play in everyday life. I'm excited for what this growth means for the future of the brand."

— Katie Ward, Founder, TulaBala

The expansion comes as the broader wellness economy continues to experience significant growth. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy reached approximately $6.3 trillion and continues to expand as consumers increasingly prioritize health, self-care, and holistic living. Industry research also points to continued growth within yoga and mind-body practices as consumers invest in premium products that support wellness at home and integrate seamlessly into their lifestyles. TulaBala's arrival on Nordstrom.com reflects this larger shift toward elevated products that blend wellness, functionality, and design.

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"From the beginning, we recognized that TulaBala occupied a unique space where luxury, wellness, and intentional design intersect. Katie has created a brand with a distinct point of view — products that elevate movement and daily rituals through beauty, functionality, and thoughtful design. We saw tremendous opportunity for broader retail growth, and Nordstrom felt like a natural partner to introduce TulaBala to a larger national audience. We're proud to help support this exciting next chapter for the brand."

— Ken Collis, CEO, TLK Fusion Inc.

About TulaBala

TulaBala is a luxury lifestyle and wellness brand founded by Katie Ward that creates elevated yoga and movement products designed to inspire ritual, beauty, and well-being. Blending performance with intentional design, TulaBala's collections transform everyday wellness essentials into objects of art and self-connection.

Media Contact

Sarah Parker Young, TulaBala, 1 2039823403, [email protected], https://www.tulabala.com/

SOURCE TulaBala