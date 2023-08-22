Tulip Cooking Names Kleber & Associates Agency of Record

"K&A is an ideal partner who'll work seamlessly with our team to elevate the Tulip Cooking brand name while increasing the visibility of our distinctive appliances," said Louis Van Leeuwen, CEO of Tulip Cooking. Tweet this

"K&A is an ideal partner who'll work seamlessly with our team to elevate the Tulip Cooking brand name while increasing the visibility of our distinctive appliances," said Louis Van Leeuwen, CEO of Tulip Cooking. "K&A has extensive industry networks and truly knows how to navigate media and influencers. Combine that with their brand building and thought leadership expertise, and they're a great fit to support us as we expand and grow."

Through the relationship, K&A and Tulip Cooking will collaborate to ensure that Tulip Cooking's marketing, public relations and business objectives are aligned to help drive brand transformation via an integrated mix of marketing and media channels.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an important and innovative brand that not only delivers groundbreaking, elegantly designed solutions but is also known for its focus on putting customers first," said Steve Kleber, president of Kleber & Associates. "We look forward to working along side Tulip Cooking and eagerly anticipate further differentiating the brand in an ever-evolving market space."

Renowned for its commitment to culinary innovation, Tulip Cooking specializes in a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art, high-end gas and induction cooktops. These cooktops are meticulously crafted to integrate seamlessly into nearly any countertop, providing an exquisite fusion of form and function. Moreover, Tulip Cooking boasts the distinction of offering the world's most distinctive modular induction cooktop.

To learn more about K&A and its services, visit http://www.kleberandassociates.com.

About Kleber & Associates

Kleber & Associates (K&A) is a full-service marketing and communications agency focused on the building products industry. With a mantra of "Building Better Brands That Build Better Spaces," K&A has 35 years of experience collaborating with brands across the residential and commercial architectural and building products channels. Agency founder Steve Kleber is president of the National Remodeling Foundation and immediate past president of the National Kitchen & Bath Association's Center for Kitchen and Bath Education and Research. He also serves on the board of the Home Projects Council and is the Chairman of the National Association of Home Builders Global Opportunities Board. For more information, visit http://www.kleberandassociates.com.

About Tulip Cooking:

Tulip Cooking, a pioneer in gas and induction cooktop systems, offers innovative solutions that seamlessly integrate into any kitchen space. Incorporating the refined yet spirited aesthetic that exemplifies contemporary Dutch design, Tulip Cooking products are prachtigen ingenious — Dutch for "beautiful and ingenious." Every detail is meticulously crafted by hand in the Netherlands, showcasing cutting-edge advancements in induction and gas cooktop technology. For more information, visit https://tulipcooking.com/.

Media Contact

Shannon Benton, Kleber & Associates, 7063724709, [email protected], www.kleberandassociates.com

Twitter

SOURCE Kleber & Associates