Tulip Hill Healthcare Acquires Majority Ownership in Two Detox Centers

Expanding Addiction Treatment Services in Kentucky and Tennessee.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tulip Hill Healthcare is proud to announce that it has taken a majority ownership stake in two premier detox facilities: Tennessee Detox Center (tndetoxcenter.com) and Live Again Detox (liveagaindetox.com). This strategic acquisition marks a significant step in Tulip Hill Healthcare's ongoing mission to provide exceptional addiction treatment services to the communities of Kentucky and Tennessee.

Jacob Biddulph, a Chief Operating Officer of Tulip Hill Healthcare, commented on the expansion: "Our continued growth is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch addiction treatment services. By integrating Tennessee Detox Center and Live Again Detox into the Tulip Hill family, we are enhancing our ability to support individuals on their journey to recovery in both Kentucky and Tennessee."

This latest acquisition follows the formation of Tulip Hill Healthcare through the merger of Tulip Hill Recovery, Lexington Addiction Center, and Louisville Addiction Center, which was announced on May 13, 2024. The merger established Tulip Hill Healthcare as a leading entity in the behavioral health sector, dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate care to those battling addiction.

