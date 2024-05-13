Tulip Hill Healthcare Emerges as a Leader in Behavioral Health Following Strategic Merger

Tulip Hill Recovery, Louisville Addiction Center, and Lexington Addiction Center have merged to form Tulip Hill Healthcare as of May 5, 2024. This merger unites the strengths of these three key addiction recovery organizations to enhance Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) services across several states. Ben Jones, formerly CEO of Tulip Hill Recovery and now president of Tulip Hill Healthcare, is optimistic about the merger's potential to foster growth and improve services. The merger aims to reinforce the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in addiction treatment. Tulip Hill Healthcare plans to extend its services further and improve the quality of care while maintaining high standards.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tulip Hill Recovery, Louisville Addiction Center, and Lexington Addiction Center are proud to announce their official merger into Tulip Hill Healthcare, effective as of May 5, 2024. This strategic alignment combines the strengths of three prominent addiction recovery organizations to set a new standard in Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) services across multiple states.

Ben Jones, the CEO of the former Tulip Hill Recovery and the newly appointed president of Tulip Hill Healthcare, expressed his enthusiasm about the merger. "We are thrilled about this merger as it is a seamless transition that will allow us to continue to evolve as a company and as individuals," said Jones. "Both sides of this merger have incredible people employed with the same passion, to help struggling individuals better their lives. Jacob, the newly appointed Vice President of Tulip Hill Healthcare, and I have been friends and have worked together for a long time; our skill sets combined will help make Tulip Hill Healthcare a premiere provider in multiple states."

The merger is more than a growth strategy; it is a reinforcement of Tulip Hill Healthcare's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of addiction treatment and recovery. "Tulip Hill Healthcare believes that we have set the standard for PHP/IOP services in our field," Jones added. "By bringing Tulip Hill Recovery, Louisville Addiction Center, and Lexington Addiction Center together under one umbrella, we will continue to evolve. We will consistently evaluate future opportunities for growth to provide our services to more individuals in need, without losing the standard of care that our clients need."

Tulip Hill Healthcare is now poised to expand its reach and deepen its impact, providing unparalleled care and support to those in need of addiction recovery services. The combined expertise and resources of the three centers will enhance the quality of care and expand the availability of critical services.

Tulip Hill Healthcare is a leading provider of PHP and IOP addiction recovery services, formed through the merger of Tulip Hill Recovery, Louisville Addiction Center, and Lexington Addiction Center.

