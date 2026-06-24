Tulsa Leadership Consultant and Founder of Lead Empowered LLC, Nathan R Mitchell, Accepted to Forbes Coaches Council

Nathan R. Mitchell, Founder and CEO of Lead Empowered LLC and host of Lead Empowered TV, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for accomplished business and career coaches. Through his membership, Mitchell will share leadership insights on workplace culture, employee engagement, team alignment, and leadership development while collaborating with other respected industry experts.

TULSA, Okla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nathan R. Mitchell, Founder and CEO of Lead Empowered LLC and host of Lead Empowered TV, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for accomplished business, leadership and career coaches.

Mitchell was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his leadership development expertise, coaching impact, and commitment to helping organizations build healthier, higher-performing workplace cultures. Acceptance into Forbes Coaches Council is reserved for leaders who have demonstrated success in driving business results, developing people, and creating meaningful organizational transformation.

Through Lead Empowered LLC, Mitchell partners with small and mid-sized organizations to strengthen leadership effectiveness, improve communication, increase employee engagement, and build cultures where people and performance thrive. His work is centered around helping leaders create empowered teams through greater self-awareness, relational intelligence, and organizational alignment.

As a member of Forbes Coaches Council, Mitchell will have opportunities to collaborate with other respected coaching professionals, contribute expert insights through Forbes.com articles and Expert Panels, and participate in an exclusive network of thought leaders dedicated to advancing leadership excellence in today's dynamic workplaces.

"I am honored to join Forbes Coaches Council and contribute to a community of leaders who are passionate about empowering people and helping organizations reach their full potential," said Mitchell. "Leadership has never been more important than it is today. Through my participation in the Council, I look forward to sharing practical insights that help organizations build stronger leaders, healthier cultures, and more engaged teams while learning from other accomplished professionals around the world."

Mitchell is also the host of Lead Empowered TV, a business and leadership-focused talk show featuring conversations with business owners, executives, entrepreneurs, authors, coaches, and thought leaders who are transforming how we lead, work, and live. Since launching in December 2025, Lead Empowered TV has grown to more than 22,600 YouTube subscribers and over 200,000 views while reaching thousands of viewers monthly through e360TV and other streaming platforms.

As a member of Forbes Coaches Council, Mitchell plans to contribute regularly on topics including leadership development, workplace culture, employee engagement, team alignment, communication, and building sustainable high-performance organizations.

About Lead Empowered LLC

Lead Empowered LLC helps small and medium-sized organizations create high-performing, burnout-free cultures through leadership development, team alignment, and coaching solutions. Through proven frameworks like 5 Voices for Teams, executive coaching, workshops, and team development programs, the company equips leaders to build stronger relationships, improve communication, and unlock the full potential of their people and organizations. To learn more, visit LeadEmpowered.com.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded

Media Contact

Nathan R Mitchell, Lead Empowered LLC, 1 918-851-7246, [email protected], https://www.leadempowered.com

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SOURCE Lead Empowered LLC