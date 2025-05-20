Tulsa Native Ken Steele Wins 2025 Oklahoma Book Award for Debut Novel

"This book is a tribute to Oklahoma," said Steele. "To the land, the people, and the legacy that shaped me. I wanted to honor those who came before me—and show readers that even through hardship, there's always a path to hope." Post this

"This book is a tribute to Oklahoma," said Steele. "To the land, the people, and the legacy that shaped me. I wanted to honor those who came before me—and show readers that even through hardship, there's always a path to hope."

The Oklahoma Department of Libraries recognized The Promise of Unbroken Straw for its poignant storytelling, deep Oklahoma ties, and emotional resonance. It stood out among hundreds of entries for its authenticity and literary quality.

In addition to the Oklahoma Book Award, the novel has received glowing praise from Readers' Favorite, Midwest Book Review, and The US Review of Books.

Steele, a graduate of Oklahoma State University and MIT, now resides in Colorado but credits his Tulsa upbringing and farm-town roots for shaping his storytelling. He and his wife, Cathy, have been married 41 years. For more information about the author, visit his website.

The Promise of Unbroken Straw (ISBN 978-1-960810-13-7) is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and wherever books are sold.

For interviews, local appearances, or story coverage, please contact [email protected].

About Yorkshire Publishing

Headquartered in Tulsa, Yorkshire Publishing has published and distributed thousands of books since 2002. With a commitment to spotlighting impactful stories, the press champions both regional and national voices. Learn more at yorkshirepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Lori Orlinsky, Yorkshire Publishing, 1 (918) 394-2665, [email protected], https://yorkshirepublishing.com

SOURCE Yorkshire Publishing