Tulsa Public Schools Embrace Metrasens Ultra's Advanced Detection Technology for Enhanced Safety Measures

Metrasens Provides Advanced Detection Technology for Tulsa Public Schools
NAPERVILLE, Ill. and TULSA, Okla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metrasens, a recognized leader in advanced detection systems for security and safety applications, today announced it is the leading detection provider for the Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) independent school district. Metrasens plays a pivotal role in enhancing safety and security protocols for the district by providing their state-of-the-art security screening systems across school campuses.
As part of the 2023-24 school year safety initiative, Tulsa Public Schools has updated and enhanced robust safety measures and security technology. The safety of students and team members is the utmost priority for Tulsa Public Schools, and the district actively seeks out best practices and advances in safety and security. Each of the 77 learning communities in Oklahoma's largest district has the flexibility to tailor safety plans and protocols to their unique communities. As part of a continued investment in safety and security, several schools have already integrated Metrasens detection systems, with the prospect of more middle and high school campuses following suit into 2024.
"Ensuring a secure environment across all Tulsa Public Schools district facilities, including school halls, campuses, and interscholastic athletic events, is our top priority," stated Dr. Matthias Wicks, Chief of Police at Tulsa Public Schools. "To accomplish this goal, we have deployed Metrasens Ultra technologies and steadfast safety protocols to protect the well-being of everyone in attendance."
Metrasens Ultra employs state-of-the-art sensor technology that can swiftly and accurately identify potential threats, including concealed weapons. It is uniquely flexible for use indoors and outdoors and has a portability factor that allows easy movement within and between facilities, and without the need for any physical contact. Metrasens Ultra is a completely passive technology, emitting no harmful radiation, and thereby safe for everyone including people with medical implants or expecting mothers. It's sleek design and small form factor adds to its attractiveness for use in applications where spaces were not designed for larger, more cumbersome alternatives.
"We are honored to collaborate with Tulsa Public Schools, offering the advantages of the Metrasens Ultra detection system to bolster security and instill confidence," said Chris Arbeitman, Vice President of Market and Business Development at Metrasens. "The Tulsa Public Schools district is at the forefront of advancing safety protocols in K-12 schools, and we remain committed to supporting their security initiatives."
About Metrasens
Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the‥United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in‥Chicago‥and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use.
For more information, visit‥http://www.metrasens.com.
About Tulsa Public Schools
Tulsa Public Schools honors the diversity, creativity, and passion of our students, elevating every student to be designers of their destiny. Our students lead through literacy, are empowered through experience, and contribute to their community. Learn more at http://www.tulsaschools.org.
Media Contact
Dan Kuzniewski, Metrasens, (630) 541-6509
Luke Chitwood, Tulsa Public Schools, (918) 605-6009
