Tulsa Public Schools Embrace Metrasens Ultra's Advanced Detection Technology for Enhanced Safety Measures

"Ensuring a secure environment across all Tulsa Public Schools district facilities, including school halls, campuses, and interscholastic athletic events, is our top priority," stated Dr. Matthias Wicks, Chief of Police at Tulsa Public Schools. "To accomplish this goal, we have deployed Metrasens Ultra technologies and steadfast safety protocols to protect the well-being of everyone in attendance."

Metrasens Ultra employs state-of-the-art sensor technology that can swiftly and accurately identify potential threats, including concealed weapons. It is uniquely flexible for use indoors and outdoors and has a portability factor that allows easy movement within and between facilities, and without the need for any physical contact. Metrasens Ultra is a completely passive technology, emitting no harmful radiation, and thereby safe for everyone including people with medical implants or expecting mothers. It's sleek design and small form factor adds to its attractiveness for use in applications where spaces were not designed for larger, more cumbersome alternatives.

"We are honored to collaborate with Tulsa Public Schools, offering the advantages of the Metrasens Ultra detection system to bolster security and instill confidence," said Chris Arbeitman, Vice President of Market and Business Development at Metrasens. "The Tulsa Public Schools district is at the forefront of advancing safety protocols in K-12 schools, and we remain committed to supporting their security initiatives."

About Metrasens

Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the‥United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in‥Chicago‥and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use.

For more information, visit‥http://www.metrasens.com.

About Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public Schools honors the diversity, creativity, and passion of our students, elevating every student to be designers of their destiny. Our students lead through literacy, are empowered through experience, and contribute to their community. Learn more at http://www.tulsaschools.org.

