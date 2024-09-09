TuMeke Ergonomics is Shortlisted in The 2024 A.I. Awards

This achievement underpins our commitment to supporting our industry and customers on their journey into leveraging AI to transform their businesses. We are proud to stand alongside the other nominees and look forward to seeing how the next stage of the program unfolds. Post this

A new awards program launched earlier this year by established cloud computing awards body, The Cloud Awards, The A.I. Awards recognizes and rewards excellence and innovation in the use or development of cloud artificial intelligence technologies and machine learning.

The program received entries from organizations of all sizes worldwide, including from North America, across Europe, the Middle East and APAC.

Zach Noland, TuMeke co-founder, said that the company is thrilled to have been shortlisted in multiple categories in The 2024 A.I. Awards. "This achievement underpins our commitment to supporting our industry and customers on their journey into leveraging AI to transform their businesses. We are proud to stand alongside the other nominees and look forward to seeing how the next stage of the program unfolds."

A.I. Awards finalists will be announced on September 17, 2024, with the final winners revealed in October 2024.

For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-ai-awards-shortlist.

National Safety Council (NSC) Innovation Challenge

In addition to being shortlisted for The A.I. Awards, TuMeke has been chosen to participate in National Safety Council's Safety Innovation Challenge, which will take place at NSC's 2024 Congress & Expo September 16-18, 2024.

TuMeke was one of ten vendors selected to participate in the challenge, which will focus on addressing the risk of musculoskeletal disorders and feature technologies that address them. NSC's 2024 Congress & Expo attendees may visit TuMeke in the NSC Technology Pavillion (T3) or at the company's main floor booth (#2059) for a demo of its AI-powered ergonomics assessment platform.

About the Cloud Awards: The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

About The Cloud Awards Program: The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.

About The A.I. Awards: The A.I. Awards recognize the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 21 categories across a wide range of sectors, including 'Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance'.

About TuMeke: TuMeke Ergonomics is an AI-powered ergonomic assessment platform revolutionizing how organizations identify and mitigate workplace injury risks. By leveraging advanced AI, TuMeke delivers comprehensive ergonomic assessments that proactively prevent injuries, fostering safer and more productive work environments. The platform uses computer vision to analyze video footage and identify ergonomic risks such as poor posture, repetitive strain and inefficient workstation setups. TuMeke then offers actionable insights and personalized recommendations for ergonomic improvements, allowing organizations to address issues before they lead to injuries or decreased performance. For additional information, visit https://www.tumeke.io/.

