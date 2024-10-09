TuMeke Ergonomics Releases eBook, AI-Driven Ergonomics: The Future of Workplace Safety, to Commemorate National Ergonomics Month

The goal of AI-Driven Ergonomics: The Future of Workplace Safety is to provide safety professionals with insights that will help them evaluate their own workplace ergonomic risk factors and take appropriate steps to protect their workforce. Post this

One of the most common and costly workplace injuries, musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) affect millions of workers annually, and according to OSHA, account for nearly 40% of all non-fatal injuries. The Ergonomics Center at NC State University says that "the direct costs of MSDs are $20 billion a year."

When left unaddressed, ergonomic injuries can lead to a multitude of problems, including chronic pain; increased absenteeism and turnover; decreased productivity; and rising costs.

The eBook focuses on a variety of ergonomics-related subject matter, including a foundational understanding of workplace ergonomics and the challenges that exist today.

Riley Noland, TuMeke co-founder said that the resource is a "must-read for safety professionals considering new ways to reduce workplace injuries. They'll learn from real-world examples that demonstrate the effectiveness of AI-driven ergonomic programs."

"We believe that it's critical for safety professionals to understand the challenges and impact of workplace ergonomics risks. The goal of issuing AI-Driven Ergonomics: The Future of Workplace Safety is to provide them the insights they need to evaluate their own workplace ergonomic risk factors and take the appropriate steps to protect their workforce," Noland added.

Download AI-Driven Ergonomics: The Future of Workplace Safety here. For additional information about TuMeke, please visit https://www.tumeke.io/.

About TuMeke: TuMeke Ergonomics is an AI-powered ergonomic assessment platform revolutionizing how organizations identify and mitigate workplace injury risks. By leveraging advanced AI, TuMeke delivers comprehensive ergonomic assessments that proactively prevent injuries, fostering safer and more productive work environments. The platform uses computer vision to analyze video footage and identify ergonomic risks such as poor posture, repetitive strain and inefficient workstation setups. TuMeke then offers actionable insights and personalized recommendations for ergonomic improvements, allowing organizations to address issues before they lead to injuries or decreased performance. For additional information, visit https://www.tumeke.io/.

Media Contact

Lauren Schiffman, TuMeke, 1 415-684-8080, [email protected], https://www.tumeke.io/

SOURCE TuMeke