Tumeryk and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI Trust Scoring and Governance Capabilities to U.S. Government Agencies

Platform Helps Public Sector Organizations Address Emerging Requirements for AI Security, Compliance and Risk Management

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tumeryk, the leader in AI Trust Score™ and AI security posture management, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Tumeryk's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's AI Trust Score platform and AI security posture management capabilities available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for Federal agencies as the U.S. Government increases its focus on securing artificial intelligence (AI) systems and ensuring responsible AI deployment. Recent guidance and frameworks from the White House, NIST, MITRE and the National Security Agency (NSA) underscore the need for agencies to establish measurable approaches to AI risk management, transparency, governance, cybersecurity and operational oversight.

The White House has recently reinforced the importance of accelerating AI adoption while ensuring that AI systems deployed across Government are secure, trustworthy and aligned with national cybersecurity priorities. At the same time, NIST's AI Risk Management Framework, MITRE's AI security initiatives and the NSA's guidance continue to emphasize the need for organizations to assess AI systems for vulnerabilities, governance gaps, compliance risks and operational resilience.

Tumeryk's AI Trust Score platform enables organizations to continuously evaluate and monitor the trustworthiness of AI systems through automated assessments of security, governance, compliance, privacy, risk and operational integrity. As prompts often contain an organization's valuable intellectual property, Tumeryk enables organizations to assess AI risk without sending prompts or sensitive information to external services. The platform provides private infrastructure for actionable insights that help agencies establish and maintain strong AI security and governance posture while supporting evolving Federal requirements. Tumeryk is the official partner for the Cloud Security Alliance Risk Rubrik V2 for assessing AI risks.

"Federal agencies are moving quickly to adopt AI, but they need objective ways to measure trust, security and compliance across increasingly complex AI environments," said Rohit Valia, Founder and CEO of Tumeryk. "Our partnership with Carahsoft will help Government organizations operationalize AI governance and gain visibility into their AI risk posture through a measurable AI Trust Score. Together, we're helping agencies deploy AI with confidence while meeting emerging Federal expectations around security, accountability and responsible use."

"Government agencies are increasingly seeking technologies that provide greater visibility into the trustworthiness of their AI systems," said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. "Tumeryk's innovative approach to AI trust, governance and security enables Public Sector organizations to continuously assess and manage AI risk while gaining critical insights into the performance and security posture of their AI deployments. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Tumeryk are helping agencies accelerate the adoption of AI with the assurance that their systems are secure, compliant and aligned with responsible AI practices."

Tumeryk and Carahsoft are actively collaborating on multiple Public Sector opportunities and are pursuing Federal contract engagements that leverage Tumeryk's AI Trust Score platform to strengthen AI governance, cybersecurity readiness and compliance monitoring. These initiatives are designed to help agencies assess, manage and mitigate AI risk while supporting the secure deployment of AI across mission-critical environments.

As Federal agencies continue to operationalize AI technologies, the partnership will help organizations move beyond policy frameworks and establish measurable, continuous oversight of AI systems throughout their lifecycle.

Tumeryk's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or [email protected]. Explore Tumeryk's solutions here.

About Tumeryk

Tumeryk delivers enterprise-grade trust and security for Agentic and Conversational AI. Its AI Trust Score™ and policy engine help organizations monitor, measure, and manage AI behavior in real-time, ensuring accuracy, safety, and compliance across every AI-powered interaction. Founded by veterans of Enterprise Platforms, Cloud, and Cybersecurity technology, Tumeryk's platform integrates with major clouds and on-premises environments, offering real-time AI risk scoring, policy enforcement, and compliance reporting. Tumeryk was recognized as a Gartner® Cool Vendor™ in the AI Cybersecurity Governance report. Visit www.tumeryk.com.

About Carahsoft's AI Portfolio

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Media Contact

Tila Pacheco, Sparkpr, 1 714-742-2698, [email protected], www.sparkpr.com

SOURCE Tumeryk