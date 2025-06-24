Tumeryk and DataKrypto Unveil the World's First Encrypted Guardrails for Operational AI Security

Tumeryk, the standard in AI Trust, security, and governance, today announced a strategic integration with DataKrypto, the pioneer in continuous AI encryption.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tumeryk, the standard in AI Trust, security, and governance, today announced a strategic integration with DataKrypto, the pioneer in continuous AI encryption. The partnership introduces the industry's first Encrypted Guardrails for Operational Security, combining DataKrypto's real-time encryption of Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) data, model weights, and prompt payloads with Tumeryk's AI Trust Score, Self-Calibrating Prompt Security, and Responsible AI controls.

"Encrypted Guardrails close the final mile of AI security," said Rohit Valia, Founder & CEO of Tumeryk. "Organizations can now innovate with GenAI, confident that every token, from retrieval to response, is both policy-aligned and cryptographically protected. This is a game-changer for highly regulated sectors."

Why is this Important?

Enterprises racing to adopt large language models (LLMs) face twin pressures: delivering business value while safeguarding sensitive data and complying with strict privacy laws such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and the forthcoming EU AI Act. Traditional guardrails monitor model outputs but leave the underlying data flows exposed.

The Tumeryk + DataKrypto solution addresses this gap by encrypting every stage of the AI pipeline—including vector embeddings, foundation models, tool-calling prompts, and guardrail policies—thereby hardening the entire attack surface and preventing data exfiltration, prompt injection, and model manipulation.

Always-On Encryption: DataKrypto's FHEnom for AI enables computation on encrypted embeddings, keeping model weights and user data protected while providing hardware-enforced isolation for secure tokenization and output within a secure enclave.

Real-Time Prompt Security: Tumeryk's Guardrails inspect encrypted context windows via secure enclaves, blocking toxic, non-compliant, or overly permissive prompts before they reach the model.

AI Trust Score™ Compliance Dashboards: Joint telemetry feeds into Tumeryk's AI Trust Controller, automatically mapping encrypted guardrail events to NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001, PCI DSS, and SOC 2 controls.

Plug-and-Play Architecture: Drop-in integration with leading Generative AI models and AI Agents.

"DataKrypto is proud to partner with Tumeryk to set a new standard for secure AI adoption. Together, we are delivering a solution that unites advanced privacy-preserving technology with trusted, enterprise-grade infrastructure. This collaboration empowers organizations to deploy secure, scalable AI workloads—even on their most sensitive data—without ever compromising privacy or performance," said Ravi Srivatsav, CEO of DataKrypto. "By integrating with Tumeryk's innovative controls, DataKrypto now ensures that every aspect of the AI model—from encrypted computation to operational security—remains fully protected against extraction and misuse."

"Campoli Consulting is partnering with DataKrypto and Tumeryk to bring to Managed Services Providers in EMEA and worldwide Secure, Validated, and Notarized AI as a Service, built on advanced encryption and AI model observability — essential for businesses who manage both their own and their customers' critical data," said Paolo Campoli, Founder of Campoli Consulting and strategic advisor to Managed Service Providers and critical infrastructure operators. " With this solution, MSPs can offer AI as a managed service, ensuring continuous protection for all sensitive information and delivering greater security and trust to end customers, which is now a business and regulatory imperative."

Encrypted Guardrails for Operational Security is now available as a Managed SaaS offering or a self-hosted deployment for enterprises and Managed Service Providers. For pricing and a live demo, visit tumeryk.com or contact [email protected].

About Tumeryk

Tumeryk delivers the AI Trust Score™ enabled Chatbot, Adaptive Real Time Guardrails, and Red Team Agent for LLMs that enable enterprises to deploy LLMs securely and responsibly. Founded by veterans of Enterprise Platforms, Cloud, and Cybersecurity technology, Tumeryk's platform integrates with major clouds and on-premises environments, offering real-time AI risk scoring, policy enforcement, and compliance reporting. Visit www.tumeryk.com.

About DataKrypto

DataKrypto reimagines AI security for the enterprise. By combining FHEnom™—the fastest, most scalable Fully Homomorphic Encryption technology available—with Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), DataKrypto enables organizations to adopt, create, and use AI tools with unmatched security and performance. Every model, every dataset—always encrypted. Even the largest AI systems run securely, with performance intact. DataKrypto empowers organizations to confidently embrace AI, ensuring protection at every step. Learn more at www.datakrypto.com.

