Tumeryk Collaborates with NewVision Software and Elastic to bring AI Trust Score™ for Secure AI Agentic Applications

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tumeryk Inc., a leader in AI security and responsible AI solutions, and NewVision Software, a leader in Audit & Tax, Energy and Healthcare tech solutions, today announced a partnership to bring Tumeryk's AI Trust Score™ to these regulated industries via NewVision. Customers will also be able to leverage pre-built Elastic RAG and MCP Server integrations in Tumeryk to build compelling and secure Agentic and Conversational AI applications.

The rise of AI-powered applications in areas such as customer service, automation, and enterprise intelligence, trust and accountability is growing rapidly. Tumeryk's AI Trust Score™ is a pioneering metric designed to assess and manage risk in AI-generated responses. It will now be a core component of NewVision solutions, providing financial service firms and corporations with an unprecedented level of control and insight into their AI interactions. It ensures governance for AI applications, particularly in regulated sectors.

"Elastic ensures customers can securely build Agentic applications by accessing enterprise data stored in the Elasticsearch vector database, with tools of their choice, including the Elasticsearch MCP server," said Serena Chou, director product management, Search at Elastic. With this integration, Elastic customers can leverage Tumeryk's AI Trust score to mitigate hallucinations, risk, and build context-aware intelligence at scale."

"Ensuring AI-generated content is trustworthy, transparent, and safe is critical to every institution," said Rohit Valia, CEO and Founder of Tumeryk. "Our AI Trust Score™ empowers businesses to proactively manage AI risk, and we are excited to collaborate with NewVision Software to bring this trust framework to their customers."

"Financial service companies are accelerating their adoption of generative AI, and need a compliance standard for trust and transparency in their regulated environment," said Kapil Godani, CEO at NewVision Software. "By integrating Tumeryk's AI Trust Score™, we are providing organizations with a robust framework to ensure accuracy, reliability, and compliance in their AI-powered engagements."

Customers can now experience the AI Trust Score™ firsthand at Tumeryk.com, where they can use a universal trusted chat interface to compare answers and trust levels across different LLMs. This interactive platform enables enterprises to see how trust scoring works in real-time, fostering greater transparency in AI-generated interactions.

Tumeryk's integration into myriad customer solutions marks a significant step in establishing industry standards for responsible AI adoption, helping enterprises navigate the complexities of AI governance while delivering reliable and fair AI-powered interactions. Enterprises can also contact NewVision at [email protected].

