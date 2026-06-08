Tumeryk Partners with Cloud Security Alliance, Co-Authors Industry AI Risk Framework and Launches AI Trust Score™ Assessment Service

"Organizations need measurable, repeatable, and auditable ways to assess AI risk. Through our collaboration with CSA and our contribution to RiskRubric v2, we're helping establish a common language for AI trust while giving enterprises the tools to operationalize it." Post this

"AI governance cannot rely on subjective checklists or static policies," said Rohit Valia, Founder and CEO at Tumeryk. "Organizations need measurable, repeatable, and auditable ways to assess AI risk. Through our collaboration with CSA and our contribution to RiskRubric v2, we're helping establish a common language for AI trust while giving enterprises the tools to operationalize it."

Advancing the Industry Standard for AI Risk Assessment

Cloud Security Alliance's RiskRubric framework was introduced to provide organizations with a structured, evidence-based method for assessing AI technologies. RiskRubric v2 expands that vision significantly, moving beyond standalone AI models to evaluate modern AI ecosystems that include AI agents, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and autonomous systems.

Tumeryk played a key role in developing the RiskRubric v2 scoring model and the underlying concept framework, helping shape how AI systems are evaluated across six foundational trust pillars:

Security

Privacy

Reliability

Safety

Transparency

Excessive Agency

The updated framework reflects the rapidly evolving AI threat landscape and introduces a new focus on autonomous behavior, agentic systems, and governance requirements emerging from regulations such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI Risk Management Framework, ISO 42001, and other global standards.

Official Scanner for RiskRubric v2 Assessments

As part of the partnership, Tumeryk's AI Trust Score Scanner has been integrated into the RiskRubric ecosystem as an official assessment and scoring platform.

The scanner uses automated evidence-based testing to evaluate AI models, agents, and AI services across a dozen risk dimensions, including prompt injection, jailbreak resistance, privacy leakage, bias, hallucinations, transparency, reliability, and agentic boundary violations.

Assessment results are translated into a quantitative AI Trust Score and detailed pillar-level ratings, providing organizations with a repeatable method for benchmarking and monitoring AI systems over time.

"Risk assessment is strongest when it incorporates multiple independent perspectives," said Daniele Catteddu, Chief Technology Officer at the Cloud Security Alliance. "The addition of Tumeryk to the RiskRubric scanner ecosystem expands the industry's ability to generate transparent, evidence-based assessments that organizations can trust."

Alongside the partnership, Tumeryk is launching the beta of its AI Trust Score Assessment Service for RiskRubric, enabling enterprises, AI developers, technology vendors, and regulators to generate CSA RiskRubric-aligned evaluations of their AI systems.

The service provides:

Comprehensive RiskRubric v2 assessments

AI Trust Scores and benchmark reports

Workforce AI security

Agentic AI governance

Audit-ready documentation for regulatory and compliance requirements

Organizations can use the service to evaluate foundation models, AI copilots, autonomous agents, and enterprise AI applications before deployment and throughout their operational lifecycle.

As AI systems become more autonomous and deeply integrated into critical business processes, organizations face increasing pressure to understand and manage AI risk.

Through its partnership with CSA, contributions to RiskRubric v2, and launch of the AI Trust Score Assessment Service, Tumeryk is helping establish the infrastructure needed for transparent, measurable, and trustworthy AI governance.

The RiskRubric v2 platform and scanner ecosystem are scheduled to launch later this year.

About Tumeryk

Tumeryk delivers enterprise-grade trust and security for Agentic and Conversational AI. Its AI Trust Score™ and policy engine help organizations monitor, measure, and manage AI behavior in real-time, ensuring accuracy, safety, and compliance across every AI-powered interaction. Founded by veterans of Enterprise Platforms, Cloud, and Cybersecurity technology, Tumeryk's platform integrates with major clouds and on-premises environments, offering real-time AI risk scoring, policy enforcement, and compliance reporting. The company was recently recognized as a Gartner® Cool Vendor™ in AI Cybersecurity Governance.Visit www.tumeryk.com.

Media Contact:

Tila Pacheco, Spark PR

[email protected]

Media Contact

Tila Pacheco, Spark PR, [email protected], Tumeryk, 1 6508881850, [email protected], www.tumeryk.com

SOURCE Tumeryk