Tumeryk Recognized as a Gartner® Cool Vendor™ in AI Cybersecurity Governance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tumeryk, the standard in AI Trust, security, and governance, today announced it has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in AI Cybersecurity Governance 2025. According to Gartner, the report spotlights vendors helping enterprises govern and secure AI—balancing innovation with safety, compliance, and resilience.

"The era of Sovereign AI demands a trustworthy approach," said Rohit Valia, Founder & CEO of Tumeryk. "Being named a Gartner Cool Vendor underscores our mission to make Agentic and Conversational AI measurably safe. While enterprises continue to rely on cloud-hosted LLMs, the shift toward smaller, open source and privately hosted models makes trust, visibility, and control more critical than ever. Tumeryk's AI Trust Score™ and real-time guardrails ensure AI remains safe and efficient across both cloud and self-managed environments—empowering organizations to innovate responsibly while strengthening compliance and customer trust."

Advancing measurable AI trust and governance

Tumeryk's platform delivers enterprise-grade trust and security for agentic and conversational AI. The AI Trust Score™ continuously measures model, app, and interaction-level risks—including bias, jailbreak propensity, toxicity, PII leakage, hallucinations, and off-topic responses—and feeds those signals to trigger remediation with Tumeryk AI Guardrails. It enables secure and compliant use of Generative AI whether accessing public chatbot services like Perplexity and ChatGPT or accessing your data using Agentic AI.

The AI Trust Manager embeds Nvidia NeMo Guardrails and maps controls to emerging frameworks and regulations (e.g., EU AI Act, ISO 42001, and NIST AI risk management frameworks"), enabling enterprises to operationalize AI governance from day one. By embedding governance into every step, Tumeryk enables Sovereign AI—giving organizations the ability to securely deploy, monitor, and enforce policy across their AI environments, independent of external providers.

Tumeryk's ecosystem approach integrates with leading security and observability platforms. Recent collaborations include encrypted guardrails for operational AI security with DataKrypto and integrated risk discovery/remediation workflows with Wiz, enabling customers to discover AI assets, score risk in real time, and enforce policy-aligned protections across infrastructure and apps.

"Organizations can innovate with AI knowing that every token—from retrieval through RAG vector databases or MCP servers to final response—is policy-aligned and protected," added Valia. "Trust can't be bolted on after deployment; it has to be designed in."

Tumeryk is available for on-premises and major clouds and integrates with popular AI stacks and monitoring tools. For more information or to request a demo, visit tumeryk.com.

About Tumeryk

Tumeryk delivers enterprise-grade trust and security for Agentic and Conversational AI. Its AI Trust Score™ and policy engine help organizations monitor, measure, and manage AI behavior in real-time, ensuring accuracy, safety, and compliance across every AI-powered interaction. Founded by veterans of Enterprise Platforms, Cloud, and Cybersecurity technology, Tumeryk's platform integrates with major clouds and on-premises environments, offering real-time AI risk scoring, policy enforcement, and compliance reporting. Visit www.tumeryk.com.

