Tumor Immunogenicity Biomarkers: the Potential of Immunoscore IC® (CD8/PDL1) in Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the Immunoscore Immune Checkpoint (CD8/PDL1) assay. Experts will provide an in-depth review of the assay's analytical performance, clinical relevance and efficacy, with a focus on metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Attendees will engage in a dynamic discussion with the featured speakers, who will address key questions, potential challenges and future directions in harnessing Immunoscore IC® for precision immunotherapy.
TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The field of immunotherapy has witnessed remarkable advancements in recent years, revolutionizing the way we combat cancer. One of the key factors driving these breakthroughs is the identification and utilization of tumor immunogenicity biomarkers that enable Clinicians to tailor treatments for individual patients. This webinar will showcase the Immunoscore Immune Checkpoint (CD8/PDL1) assay. Experts will provide an in-depth review of the assay's analytical performance, clinical relevance and efficacy, with a focus on metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Join this webinar to engage in a dynamic discussion with the featured speakers, who will address key questions, potential challenges and future directions in harnessing Immunoscore IC® for precision immunotherapy.
The Immunoscore IC is available for clinical research. It has not been cleared nor approved by the FDA and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. Immunoscore IC® is a French registered trademark of Veracyte.
Join experts from Veracyte, Jérôme Galon, PhD, SVP and Scientific Executive Director; and Jacques Fieschi, PhD, VP of Research & Development, for the live webinar on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Tumor Immunogenicity Biomarkers: the Potential of Immunoscore IC® (CD8/PDL1) in Drug Development.
