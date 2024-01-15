Tumor Immunogenicity Biomarkers: the Potential of Immunoscore IC® (CD8/PDL1) in Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Join this webinar to engage in a dynamic discussion with the featured speakers, who will address key questions, potential challenges and future directions in harnessing Immunoscore IC® for precision immunotherapy. Post this

The Immunoscore IC is available for clinical research. It has not been cleared nor approved by the FDA and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. Immunoscore IC® is a French registered trademark of Veracyte.

Join experts from Veracyte, Jérôme Galon, PhD, SVP and Scientific Executive Director; and Jacques Fieschi, PhD, VP of Research & Development, for the live webinar on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Tumor Immunogenicity Biomarkers: the Potential of Immunoscore IC® (CD8/PDL1) in Drug Development.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

