Tune in to Bloomberg for a New Episode of Advancements, Airing Saturday, October 5, 2024.

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET. Check your local listings for more information.

First, the show will share how Sierra Forest Products provides materials that help both its customers' businesses and the health of the planet. Viewers will see how by connecting with the best mills and suppliers around the world, the company is able to offer access to the most comprehensive, on-trend range of sustainable high-quality products, including materials that are FSC® Certified, TSCA VI compliant, and LEED® v4 eligible.

Next, explore the antiquated nature of animal sheltering, which often isolates animals in cages and kennels, denying their fundamental need for freedom of movement, socialization, and play. Advancements will go behind-the-scenes at Suncoast Humane Society's new animal welfare campus, which is designed around outdoor areas for play and activity, where dogs get to be dogs and cats get to be cats, helping to honor the true nature of animals.

With a look at how high-quality clinical treatment and compassionate social support are helping people to thrive physically, mentally, and socially, this segment will highlight how improvements in personalized treatment across behavioral medicine, primary care, and social health are helping to eliminate disparities in care and improve health equity across marginalized and underserved populations. Watch to learn how Amae Health is using a psychiatry-led approach to recognize the unique needs of its patients, while redefining the standard of care for people living with a severe mental illness, so they can return to leading healthy and meaningful lives.

Finally, the series will explore the concerns associated with children and technology and will discuss the broader implications of technology's pervasive role in children's lives. Viewers will see how Kinzoo Technologies is challenging prevailing design patterns and business models that often overlook the specific needs of young children, via its platforms which are designed to ensure the safety and well-being of technology's youngest users.

"We look forward to the broadcast on Saturday as we share how developments in technology and innovation continue to influence society," said Chad Densen, production manager for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

