Tune in to Bloomberg on August 26th at 8:00 pm ET to Watch a New Episode of Advancements

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is excited to announce an upcoming broadcast, scheduled to air on Saturday, August 26th at 8:00 pm ET.

First, the show will explore how EmpowerPharm Inc. provides safe and effective medicines through uncompromising quality, based on scientific evidence, to empower patients and healthcare providers and improve mental and physical health.

Viewers will learn about the importance of validating cloud applications and why there is a need to update current toolsets and approaches. Audiences will hear how developments in technology are providing continuous validation for the life science industry, for more efficient life cycle management, while seeing how xLM (a subsidiary of ValiMation Inc.) is using automation to remove mundane tasks and improve compliance throughout the sector.

Next, learn how developments in financial technology are removing barriers to entry throughout the lending industry. With a look at Sun West Mortgage, Advancements will uncover how artificial intelligence is creating opportunities for buyers, helping to level the playing field for minorities, while opening doors to buyers in underserved markets.

Finally, the series will explore how developments in design and manufacturing are improving safety for people while traveling and at home. Audiences will hear how The Softside, by Hunt Innovations is providing a solution to bathroom slips and falls, lessening the risk of injury.

"We hope you tune in on August 26th to watch how these developments are impacting the world today," said Sarah McBrayer, Creative Director, DMG Productions and Advancements.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

