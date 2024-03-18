Learn how artificial intelligence, automation, and education are bringing society to the forefront of innovation.

JUPITER, Fla., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMG Productions is excited to announce the upcoming broadcast of Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to air on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET on Bloomberg.

First, Advancements will educate about recent innovations in building and modular design as the show explores how Lodestar Structures Inc. (Lodestar) is helping architects, engineers, developers, and builders to design safe, affordable, and comfortable dwellings. Audiences will learn about Lodestar's innovative building system and will see how it is being leveraged by professionals to expand design options, while incorporating modern, traditional, and hybrid design elements.

Next, the show will discover how steel continues to evolve into smarter, more sustainable materials. With a look at ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks, viewers will hear how innovative processes are being used to increase efficiency, reduce energy, and lessen carbon emissions for a more sustainable overall footprint. Spectators will see how ArcelorMittal continues to push boundaries, whether by developing technologies to reduce the carbon footprint of steel, transforming the built environment via novel construction solutions, the use of steel powders to 3D-print automotive parts, or through the adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced automation.

With a look at recent advances in education, audiences will discover how Creative Muse aids youth and adults in achieving creative skills and emotional coping mechanisms that can help them unlock their potential via dynamic training and consulting programs, which teach mindfulness, social emotional learning, and the creative process for outside organizations.

Finally, the series will highlight DailyCoin, a leading news outlet that provides investors with reliable, trustworthy coverage of the cryptocurrency market. Audiences will gain insight into how experienced news reporters and journalists work tirelessly to provide in-depth analysis, breaking news coverage, and unique flip-side perspectives. Spectators will learn what goes into editorial fact-checking, and how DailyCoin ensures that every article prioritizes accuracy, objectivity, and transparency.

"We are thrilled to share how these developments are bringing society to the forefront of innovation today," said, Sarah McBrayer, Creative Director for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.dmgproductions.com

SOURCE DMG Productions