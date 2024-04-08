Tune in to Bloomberg on Saturday, 4/13 at 8:00 PM ET to Watch a New Episode of Advancements

"We are proud to be able to bring this vital information to our viewers and look forward to watching on Saturday, April 13th," said Dustin Schwarz, Programming Director for DMG Productions and the Advancements series. Post this

Next, discover how orthopedic medicine continues to evolve as Advancements shines a light on Spine Center Atlanta – a state-of-the-art certified spine and orthopedic care treatment environment. With a wide range of advanced, cutting-edge services and benefits, viewers will see how the center stays current on the latest technological advancements. From its outpatient surgery and wellness centers to MRI and physical therapy services, learn how Spine Center Atlanta is delivering on its mission to provide superior patient-centered care oriented on restoring quality of life.

With a focus on recent developments in industrial engineering and equipment, the series will educate about Aneko – a leading engineering company focused on innovation, process lines, and state-of-the-art equipment design for the food and beverage industry. With a complete line of services, from component selection to process design, to assembly and more, the show will explore how the company's highly intuitive, friendly designs enable shorter commissioning time and less errors, which results in a better ROI.

Finally, learn about the life cycle of equipment as the show explores how lubricant decisions play a role in improving efficiency today. With a look at Schaeffer's Specialized Lubricants (Schaeffer's), a sixth-generation, family-owned company that delivers solutions to equipment lubrication challenges, this segment will explore how its innovative products provide strong engine durability and fuel economy benefits, allowing customers to maximize efficiency and offset profit margins. Spectators will see how, from synthetic engine oils and hydraulic fluids to greases and gear lubes, Schaeffer's helps equipment to run longer and operate more efficiently, with less hassle.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

