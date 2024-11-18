Tune in to Bloomberg on Saturday, November 23, 2024, to Watch a New Episode of Advancements

Learn how advances in science, technology, and innovation are signaling change.

Discover how developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and equipment are redefining the way people play and share music as the show shares how Lune Acoustics is bridging the gap with its Music Creation Companion. See how the technology blends AI, superior hardware, and an adaptive user interface to push boundaries and unlock the musical potential in everyone, everywhere.

Next, learn how wildlife corridors play a crucial role for the survival of wildlife today as audiences hear how African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) is helping to restore balance across the content. With a focus on the Manyara Ranch, spectators will see how AWF is helping to link and protect important wildlife migration patterns in the area. Watch to see how unique conservation models are helping livestock and wildlife to thrive side-by-side.

Audiences will discover how Signal Health Group aids with activities of daily living to provide seniors with independence and the ability to stay in their home for as long as possible. With a deep commitment to the Veteran community, the segment will also share how the group extends beyond caregiving, via non-profit Vets2Industry, which provides numerous resources to help Veterans journey into entrepreneurship.

Finally, the show will explore how Universal Matter's proprietary and patented Flash Joule Heating process converts diverse carbon sources into graphene with tunable characteristics for an almost unlimited number of applications. The segment will explore how this process is being used to efficiently produce unique forms of graphene and subsequently fully formulated graphene-based dispersions, which hold the potential to greatly improve the mechanical strength properties of infrastructure and industrial materials, such as concrete, asphalt, rubber tires, and coatings or composites.

"We're thrilled to share how technology and innovation are helping to bridge the gap – from advances in music creation, to health, wildlife conservation, manufacturing, and more," said Dustin Schwarz, senior producer for the Advancements series."

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements shines a light on several important issues and topics, while featuring an array of cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and groundbreaking environmental and sustainable solutions. Its team of writers, directors, and producers remain dedicated to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

