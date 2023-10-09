Tune in to Bloomberg on Saturday, October 14th to Watch a New Episode of Advancements

Discover the latest breakthroughs in innovation and technology.

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMG Productions is excited to announce the upcoming broadcast of Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to air on Saturday, October 14th at 8:00 pm ET.

First, the show will explore how state-of-the-art technology is helping to prevent lightning strikes within a protected area. Audiences will hear how Lightning Dome Protectors provides advanced lightning protection technology to safeguard lives, businesses, and public entities across the nation. Watch to learn how the technology creates a protective ring to prevent lightning strikes in specific areas and to see how it is helping to save both lives and billions of dollars of equipment.

With a look at the current state of global plastic pollution and its effects on the environment, viewers will discover how a chemical conversion process created by Aduro Clean Technologies (Aduro) is helping to transform plastic waste into valuable feedstocks. Showcasing its Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT), which activates the unique properties of water to convert lower-value products and upcycles or upgrades them into more useful products, the segment will explore how the HCT process provides versatility at relatively low temperatures and cost to increase the volume of plastic waste upcycling, while enabling further expansion towards applications that continue to challenge society today.

Advancements will also examine the need for integrated technology throughout the healthcare industry as it discusses the future of scheduling and workforce management. Audiences will learn about TeamBuilder, an easy-to-use digital platform that allows managers to see who is available, set schedules, manage tasks, and communicate shifts in real-time from both web and mobile devices. Watch to discover how the technology helps to empower staff and managers to develop flexible schedules that meet evolving demands.

Finally, explore how advances in software are bridging the gap, bringing artificial intelligence capabilities to more people around the globe. Hearing from experts, onlookers will discover how Datametrex and AnalyticsGPT are helping businesses to analyze large datasets more efficiently, providing actionable insights faster than ever.

"We take pride in producing educational content that inspires viewers to think outside of the box," said, Sarah McBrayer, creative director for DMG Productions and the Advancements series. "We are excited to showcase these technologies and to explore how they are impacting society today."

