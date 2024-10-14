Tune in to Bloomberg on Saturday, October 19th to Watch a New Episode of Advancements

Discover how technology and innovation are reshaping the dynamics across several sectors and industries.

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watch Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

Learn about developments in sustainable air travel as the series explores how Otto Aviation's paradigm-shifting design, performance, and economics are ushering in a revolutionary transonic super-laminar (TSL) aircraft that is more operationally efficient and more environmentally friendly. Hear how TSL aircraft uses laminar flow – a fluid dynamics phenomenon found in nature that is characterized by the smooth and organized flow of fluids – to achieve twice the efficiency of traditional aircraft.

Next, the show will highlight how the divide between mental and physical health care continues to leave first responders, frontliners, and the military without the resources or support needed to get the care they deserve. Viewers will see how The Vitality Revolution's program is uniquely designed to address barriers to lifestyle changes and deficiencies and to support genetic pathways and routines that keep bodies functioning at their best.

Advancements will also explore the importance of Dual SMAD Inhibiting Proteins (DSIPs) – a group of ancient growth factors, conserved across species, that interfere with a cell's ability to receive ligand-induced BMP and Activin programs. Hearing from experts at Onena Medicines (Onena), this segment will share how Onena's co-founders discovered DSIPs at Stanford University, where they used state-of-the-art single cell technologies to understand why current drugs fail to cure breast cancer (Zabala, Lobo, Antony et al. Cell Stem Cell 2020).

Finally, go behind-the-scenes to discover how oral hygiene plays an increasingly vital role in the overall health of our bodies as the series explores how Roe Dental Laboratory combines digital technologies with innovative tools and materials to enhance restorative care for surgical and prosthetic treatments.

"We can't wait to share this information with viewers and look forward to highlighting how technology and innovation continue to impact our world," said Chad Densen, production manager for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

