Tune in to Bloomberg to Watch a New Episode of Advancements, Airing Saturday, 5/4 at 8:00 PM ET.

Learn how technology is impacting the world, from advances in sustainability to the latest breakthroughs in science and manufacturing.

JUPITER, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is excited to announce an upcoming episode, scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET on Bloomberg.

Learn about some of the rising environmental issues, construction costs, and profit margins affecting the fuel delivery industry today as Advancements explores how developments in technology and innovation are positively impacting the industry, while helping to lessen environmental impacts. Audiences will discover how AMS Energy Technologies, Inc. (AMS) is bringing sustainable innovation to the retail fuel industry via its patent protected Portable Aboveground Gas Station (PAGS). With a design that conforms to national and international regulations, spectators will see how the aboveground system obviates traditional issues with fuel storage and delivery, while helping to maximize efficiency and increase safety.

Next, watch to learn how improvements in engineering services and manufactured systems are helping to enhance system safety, reliability, and operating life. Hearing from leaders in the production and design of equipment for steel mills, viewers will discover how AmeriFab's patented products and proven technologies are helping to extend equipment life, increase system up-time, and lower operating costs.

The show will also explore how automation is being used to help equipment manufacturers ease process transition – from concept and development to production. Audiences will learn how Finetech GmbH (Finetech) die bonders (for research and development, and fully automated industrial micro assembly) combine optimized throughput with high placement accuracy and unrivaled process flexibility. See how Finetech's extensive range of high-accuracy micro-assembly bonding equipment supports precise and complex applications, while helping to improve sub-micron placement accuracy.

Finally, Advancements will educate about the importance of clinical research and the need to develop safer and more effective treatments. With a look at 3V Medical Research Group (3V Medical), the segment will explore how its technology leverages the ability of small molecular weight substances to directly treat as a targeted therapeutic therapy. The segment will also discuss the safety and efficacy behind its products, which include Luxsol® Suspension Solution (a targeted therapeutic therapy treatment for respiratory illness associated with Covid-19 and influenza) and Ostrolux® (an innovative cream for the treatment of chronic pain).

"The current rate of innovation is impacting every aspect of society. We are excited to share how developments in technology continue to influence the way we live, work, and play," said Dustin Schwarz, Programing Director for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.advancementstv.com

SOURCE DMG Productions